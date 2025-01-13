Posted in: ABC, Hulu, Movies, TV | Tagged: academy awards, oscars

Oscars Update: AMPAS Extends Voting, Reschedules Noms Announcement

In light of the LA wildfires, AMPAS extended the Oscars voting period to January 17th and rescheduled when nominations would be announced.

Conan O'Brien is still set to host the 97th Oscars, and the ceremony is still set to air on ABC/stream on Hulu on Sunday, March 2nd. But as the Southern California windstorms and wildfires continue to devastate the area, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). But the nomination voting period and other events leading up to the first weekend in March have been changed – with AMPAS posting the changes,

Friday, January 17th, at 5 p.m. PT: New voting period deadline (pushed back from Tuesday, Jan. 14th).

Thursday, January 23rd, at 5:30 a.m. PT: The new date for the live Oscars Nominations Announcement, which will be a virtual event and will not include in-person media coverage (originally Sunday, Jan. 19th).

The Oscars Nominees Luncheon: Originally scheduled for Monday, February 10, the event will not take place this year.

The Scientific and Technical Awards: Originally scheduled for Tuesday, February 18, a new date is still to be determined.

Here's a look at the official statement that was released by AMPAS CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang, alongside the revised awards season timeline:

"We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community. The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship.

Due to the still-active fires in the Los Angeles area, we feel it is necessary to extend our voting period and move the date of our nominations announcement to allow additional time for our members.

Additionally, as we want to be sensitive to the infrastructure and lodging needs of the region in these next few weeks, it is imperative that we make some changes to our schedule of events, which we believe will have the support of our industry.

Our members always share how important it is for us to come together as a community, and we are determined to use this opportunity to celebrate our resilient and compassionate industry. We also look forward to honoring our frontline workers who have aided with the fires, recognizing those impacted, and encouraging people to join the Academy in supporting the relief efforts.

We will get through this together and bring a sense of healing to our global film community."

