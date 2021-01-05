Our Flag Means Death: Rhys Darby Joins Taika Waititi Pirate Comedy

Oscar winner and multi-Emmy Award nominee Taika Waititi (What We Do In The Shadows, Jojo Rabbit) and writer David Jenkins (People of Earth) have found their head pirate for HBO Max's upcoming period comedy series Our Flag Means Death. With Waititi set to executive produce and direct the pilot, Rhys Darby (Wrecked, "Jumanji" film franchise) is taking on the role of Stede Bonnet, whose real-life adventures will loosely serve as the basis for the series. A moderately wealthy landowner, Bonnet turned to the pirate life- traveling the Eastern Seaboard with his crew on the Revenge, capturing or burning other vessels. Garrett Basch (The Night Of, What We Do in the Shadows) and Dan Halsted executive produce alongside Waititi and Jenkins.

Waititi is expected to film the pilot after wrapping production on Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder. "A series concept like this jumps off the page and you can instantly envision every moment," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO MAX, in a statement when Our Flag Means Death was first announced. "David and Taika's unique take on Bonnet's rollicking misadventures on the high seas, are sure to thrill and delight audiences everywhere."

