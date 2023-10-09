Posted in: Max, Review, streaming, TV | Tagged: max, OFMD, our flag means death, Review, season 2

Our Flag Means Death S02 Eps.1-3 Review: Our Heart Belongs To Stede

We admire Stede Bonnet, we're conflicted over Izzy & we can't help but rave about the first episodes of Max's Our Flag Means Death Season 2.

Max's Our Flag Means Death has returned, and its season two premiere episodes have officially stolen my heart. There's a gorgeous, gut-wrenching, and hilarious journey witnessed as Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) attempts to find Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). From dream sequences to the expanding horizon of pirate life, this season is off to a phenomenal start. Potential spoilers and more are ahead for the first three episodes of season two. Make sure to watch it all on Max if you don't wish for things to be spoiled!

The first episode of Our Flag Means Death season two, "Impossible Birds," began with a dream sequence that had every queer individual watching (myself included) giggling with hope and understanding. Sometimes we're all a bit like Stede when it comes to the deeper relationships in our lives. We have dreams that imitate the extravagant nature of someone like Tina Belcher in love. And like Stede, we fill our brains with doubts when it comes to heartfelt reunions. All of his character's emotions and dialogue hit the heart in subtle ways that had a way of hitting you in the gut. Just like Stede, many of the characters within the first episode were navigating rough emotions of their own.

The cast is a stunning collection of talent whose abilities shined brightly throughout each of the three episodes in this season premiere. This spectacular cast includes Nat Faxon (The Swede), Vico Ortiz (Jim), Kristian Nairn (Wee John), Joel Fry (Frenchie), Matthew Maher (Black Pete), Leslie Jones (Spanish Jackie), Samson Kayo (Oluwande), Ewen Bremner (Nathaniel Buttons), Samba Schutte (Roach), Ruibo Qian (a mysterious merchant, Susan), Con O'Neill (Izzy), and many more.

The theme of re-building the life around you (or, for some, tearing it all down) is gorgeously woven throughout these first three episodes, but it is especially poignant when it comes to the character of Izzy. Never did I think I would be rooting for Izzy to have a sort of redemptive arc, but here we are, and we're in David Jenkin's glorious gay pirate storytelling paradise. The music alone in these episodes conveys all the emotion and inner turmoil of non-heteronormative chaos one could hope for. Kate Bush playing in the background of the third episode sealed my fate, I'm so very queer and ready for emotional reunions as if I'm reading one of my favorite erotic novels (looking at you, Katee Robert).

Our Flag Means Death returned with a gorgeous set of episodes, including some seamless editing and emotional flashbacks. I won't discuss too many spoilers because I want others to scream out in concerned fandom-related glee or concern like I did. Getting back to the character of Izzy, there was a fascinating twist of perspective I had when it came to his development. The second and third episodes, "Red Flags" and "The Innkeeper," closed any doubt I had at first. Izzy will likely become a favorite character of mine…there I said it! His development and recognition of inner and outer toxicity are excellent. His character is being so beautifully written this season, and O'Neill portrays him in such an impressive fashion.

With plenty of other shows, whether comedy or drama, there's been an expectation for some other shoe to drop. The shoe being the homophobic misstep or trope arriving out of nowhere, but there's something different here that continues in this season. There's a genuine love and care for a queer audience. Ed (Blackbeard) isn't coddled, and his negative actions aren't played off. He's paying in a variety of ways for how he has acted, and a lot of his own pain is within, and he faces it and death at one point. The humanity in these first three episodes is breathtaking. I truly was waiting for one of these episodes to drop in quality somehow, but nope. These were some fucking brilliant episodes, and I can't wait to see what the rest of this season has in store.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!