Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Eps. 4 & 5 Review: Antique Shopping

Antique stores, cursed jackets, and character arcs helped us fall in love with the latest episodes of Max's Our Flag Means Death Season 2.

Max's Our Flag Means Death continues to shine in the fourth and fifth episodes of season two, producing a phenomenal TV series. There's a gorgeous, gut-wrenching, and hilarious journey witnessed as Stede Bonnet attempts to find Blackbeard. From antiques being used as a weapon to cursed jackets, the crew of the Revenge has grown a lot, and the series itself has produced some fantastic stories. Potential spoilers and more are ahead for episodes four and five of season two. Make sure to watch it all on Max if you don't wish for things to be spoiled!

Our Flag Means Death has been a consistent voice of queer joy, love, and the struggle to navigate trauma, even amongst loved ones. The fourth episode in this second season had an epic performance from Rachel House and Minnie Driver. Somehow I feel like a lot of us know a couple like that, full of passion, but sometimes it becomes questionable as to whether or not it's toxic. The set design perfectly conveyed a messy yet beloved environment full of antiques and oddities. An antique shop is one of the best places I could imagine Stede (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) reconnecting or addressing what they've been holding inside. The setting holds and molds the emotions put forth by the actors and what's been written, this was an episode full of perfect places.

This episode also uniquely dealt with trauma, both with the crew as a whole and individually with Izzy (Con O'Neill) and with Blackbeard. Trauma will take you and have you assume the actions or intentions of others in your life. To you, it may seem legitimate, and for those on the outside, it can seem nonsensical, but it's all valid nonetheless. Everything was written in a simple enough way that it handled an often difficult subject with ease. Gorgeous writing all around, but especially inspiring in this episode. Accountability was taken into consideration as well in this episode and the following fifth episode. This came to a head when Blackbeard and Stede discussed what had taken place and what had hurt them.

The comedic timing in this episode was brilliant, and Our Flag Means Death knows how to pack an absurd punch with dialogue and visuals. From barely noticing being stabbed in the back to realizing you've been poisoned, every moment contained something that hit the heart or the soul in either an emotional or comedic way.

A lot of people (certain critics) will say that the series is just doing fan service at this point in this season. I mean, we've got a shirtless Izzy surrounded by candles at one point. It's ok to give to fans that have stood by your series, especially one like this, telling stories of queer joy, love, and trauma. We even get a cursed jacket, including Stede becoming upset over others upset by it or referring to it as "cheap." Stede and Izzy interacting have me wishing for a throuple, but that might just be some of my random hopes for the future of the series. The character development and arc for Izzy have been fantastic and solidified in his actions in the fifth episode of Our Flag Means Death.

The episode dealt with the concept of superstitions in a pretty accurate way. A lot might think this was too silly to showcase and didn't make sense, but to pirates during that time, it was serious for a variety of them. The themes of sitting with yourself, letting your mind experience silence, and accepting past mistakes were beautifully told. The scene between Blackbeard and Fang (David Fane) was especially poignant. When Fang said, "Do you think you talk so much because you don't wanna know how to sit with yourself?, I was floored. Probably one of the best scenes and quotes so far in this season. The new flag being brought in towards the end was a great visual signal towards the progress and change these characters have had and continue to have this season. Oh! And Buttons (Ewen Bremner) becomes a seagull.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Episodes 4 and 5 Review by Brittney Bender 10 / 10 Max's Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Episodes 4 & 5 were a beautiful exploration of trauma, communication, and the ups and downs of love through a queer lens. The development of characters in these two episodes alone shows audiences and fans just how phenomenal the writing and creativity is behind the series. Credits Production Max

