Outer Range Season 2 Gets Amazon Green Light with New Showrunner

Amazon Prime Video has renewed the sci-fi mystery Western drama Outer Range for a second season. Charles Murray will take on the role of showrunner from creator Brian Watkins, who will resume executive producing. The series stars Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, a rancher who is fighting to protect his family and discovers a mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness.

The Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca (Kristen Connolly) and are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons, the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch, make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of events that come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts' west pasture. Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton also star.

Murray's worked on several Disney-owned projects within the realm of Marvel and Star Wars, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Inhumans, Luke Cage, and Star Wars: Rebels. He's also worked on the remake of Roots on the History Channel, FX's Sons of Anarchy, ABC's V remake, Fox's Castle, and CBS' Criminal Minds. Joining Watkins, Murray, and Brolin on the EP front are Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Robin Sweet, Tony Krantz, Amy Seimetz, Lawrence Trilling, as well as Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Brad Pitt on behalf of Plan B Entertainment, which produces for Amazon Studios. Seimetz and Trilling also direct episodes, as do Alonso Ruizpalacios and Jennifer Getzinger.

"We feel stuck, we feel like we want to reach up to a higher plain — or at least imagine a future that is different than the current place we live in," Watkins told Variety in June. "In that way, the Western is this real emblematic narrative of how and what we do with our dreams … so I'm thrilled there is such an investigation of the nooks and crannies of it right now. It's a good time to write about cowboys and gunslinging."