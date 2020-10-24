Outer Range: Lili Taylor, 2 More Join Amazon Studios, Plan B Series

Amazon is letting other streaming platforms know they mean business when it comes to their original series content. Recently, names such as Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, and Tom Pelphrey joined Josh Brolin in the production of a new series by the name of Outer Range. The series explores the genre of mystery combined with the modern wild west as Brolin plays a rancher protecting his land and family while discovering something odd in the Wyoming landscape. It looks to be a unique exploration of a story set in the west but with the thrills that a good mystery can possibly bring to any plot. The newest casting decisions to join Brolin in the wilderness of Wyoming, also join him in bringing playwright Brian Watkins' vision to life on the screen.

Amazon Studios and Plan B, a production company by Brad Pitt, are working with the Outer Range story by Watkins that centers around Brolin's character, Royal Abbott, in a rough pandemic filled world. The first name, Lili Taylor, will be playing opposite of Brolin as the matriarch of the family, Cecilia Abbott, who runs through her faith as a character in the series. Tamara Podemski joins the cast as a groundbreaking character in TV, Deputy Sheriff Joy, who will be a gay Native American character running for office in Wyoming in the series.

Pelphrey will be playing the son, Perry Abbott, who deals with a mystery of his own in that his wife has been missing. Pelphrey will also be in an upcoming project making headlines, Mank, the David Fincher film that will be arriving on Netflix in the future. The combination of Taylor (recently involved with projects at HBO), Podemski (a festival fave at places like Sundance), and the other actors and creative team members joining this cast look to make for an excellent piece of television (fingers crossed).