Outer Range Star Lewis Pullman on Separating Crime & Sci-Fi Elements

The experience of the Amazon Prime Video mystery sci-fi drama Outer Range varies from character to character. For the core cast in Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots, the dynamic between Royal Abbott and Autumn is forged primarily by the mysterious black void on the Abbott family pasture, and not everyone is affected the same way. While promoting his latest indie sci-fi romance drama Press Play, star Lewis Pullman spoke to Bleeding Cool and broke down his experience as Rhett Abbott, the youngest son of Royal.

"My character, Rhett Abbott doesn't have that many intersections with the more metaphysical side of the storyline. He is more in this kind of crime drama part of the world, interestingly enough. So that was where my challenges lie," Pullman said. "I think a lot of the other actors had to kind of be grappling with much huger, more existential questions and hurdles. Rhett is really kind of grounded in the here-and-now, but he's also dealing with this a life-altering event. It was interesting. Everyone kind of had a different challenge on that thing and everyone had their own approach as to how they connected with what this black hole might represent and mean in this void and the unknown and just a gaping black hole of mystery."

During the events of the first season, Rhett had to help his brother Perry (Tom Pelphrey) cover up Trevor's (Matt Lauria) murder as the two take his corpse back to the family ranch while Royal organized the cover-up. The family keeps their cover story to the resident sheriff (Tamara Podemski) trying to investigate Trevor's disappearance. Rhett, who's also a bull rider, also develops feelings for Maria (Isabel Arraiza), a bank teller, who eventually gets caught up in the conspiracy. Pullman admits every character develops their own interpretation of the black void.

"What that meant to them, it was like almost like trying to find and personalize your own idea of sort of your own religion or something. It was cool," Pullman said "There's a lot of really interesting conversations going on that set and that really came out of that thing kind of a little bit different. I'm just looking at things in a different way and that was a lot of fun. I loved living in that world. I grew up going to Montana a lot and working on a ranch. I know a lot of guys like Rhett and like that family. So it felt like going home in a lot of ways."

Season one of Outer Range is available to stream on Prime Video. The Avenue's Press Play is available in theaters, digital, and on-demand.