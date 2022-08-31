Own A Piece of Dragon Ball Z History With This Raditz Auction

At the beginning of Dragon Ball Z, Raditz arrived on Earth and changed the game. He revealed that he was Goku's brother and that Goku was indeed an alien. This brought the concept of Saiyans into the franchise, forever changing the direction of Akira Toriyama's epic. While Raditz did not last a long time in the series and, unlike many heroes and even villains, has never come back, the influence that his arrival has cast over the series remains today. Now, Dragon Ball Super has revealed even more Saiyans, broadening the scope of this alien race now that other Universes have been revealed. Today, you can head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this animation drawing from DBZ featuring Raditz with his scouter.

"How foolish! I underestimated these guys! Power level 1,330! I can't block that! All right then, green man, let's see what you got!" Raditz begins to despair when he realizes Goku was distracting him while Piccolo charged his devastating Special Beam Cannon attack. This incredible original animation drawing was created for the moment seen at the 15:19 mark of the fourth episode of Dragon Ball Z, titled "Piccolo's Plan" in English. The first major villain to appear in the global hit anime series, original production artwork featuring the popular character is especially rare. Raditz only significantly appears in the first five episodes of Dragon Ball Z's impressive 291-episode run. This dramatic, dutch-angle closeup nearly fills the 12 field animation paper, hand-drawn masterfully in graphite and color pencil. Numbered A1 in the upper right corner (the first frame of the shot!), the piece shows minor studio handling and edge wear with very light paint debris, and the condition is Very Good.

You can head over to Heritage Auctions right here to bid on this animation drawing.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.