Ozzy Osbourne To Enter WWE Hall of Fame At The Last Minute

In some surprising news, apparently Rock & Roll/reality tv legend Ozzy Osbourne was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last week. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Osbourne was an unannounced addition to the line-up at the annual event that was taped Tuesday and Wednesday of last week. While the "Prince of Darkness" (not to be confused with WWE's other member of the Darkness monarchy, the "Lord of Darkness", The Undertaker) was not present to accept the honor, he did tape an acceptance video that was aired as part of the ceremony.

So as is the case with most of the inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame "Celebrity Wing", we're left to wonder, why? Well, in the Ozzman's case, he's actually been in cahoots with WWE for a pretty long time. He was part of the "Rock & Wrestling" early days of the WWF in the mid-1980s, notably appearing at Wrestlemania 2 where he teamed up with the legendary Captain Lou Albano to manage the British Bulldogs in a Tag-Team Championship match against Greg Valentine and Brutus Beefcake. The Bulldogs won the match and the titles thanks to Ozzy's expert management that night. He also performed live on an episode of Smackdown in 2007, before guest-hosting an episode of Raw in 2009. More recently, he helped Triple H secure the rights to his and his band Black Sabbath's classic song War Pigs to use as the official song for NXT Takeover: War Games this past December. Could this Hall of Fame induction be a form of repayment for Ozzy's help in that matter? I'd say it's not impossible.

While the event was taped in Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, the edited version will be available for fans to stream on the Peacock app starting at 8 pm on April 6.