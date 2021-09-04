Pac vs. Andrade Rescheduled for Next Week's AEW Rampage

The match between Pac and Andrade originally scheduled for All Out this weekend will now take place next Friday on AEW Rampage. AEW revealed the change of plans during this week's episode of Rampage. The match was canceled for All Out earlier in the week due to "travel issues" with Pac.

Personally, The Chadster can't stand the fact that AEW is so up-front with their cards. If Tony Khan bothered to pay attention to all the things Vince McMahon teaches about wrestling, he would know that the proper way to do it would have been to continue advertising Pac vs. Andrade right up until it was about to happen at All Out, and then have Hangman Page come back out of nowhere and squash Andrade. But what can The Chadster expect from Tony Khan, who has no respect for the business?

Also booked for next week, Jon Moxley returns to his hometown of Cincinnati, and The Chadster knows exactly how that will go down due to the aforementioned reasons. Also, Dustin Rhodes will take on Malakai Black.

Before any of that, All Out takes place on Sunday, September 5th. In what may be the most anticipated wrestling match in a decade or more, CM Punk will face Darby Allin in Punk's AEW in-ring debut. It's totally unfair! In the main event of the show, Kenny Omega will put his AEW Championship on the line against Christian Cage. Dr. Britt Baker DMD will defend her AEW Women's Championship against Kris Statlander. The Lucha Brothers will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships inside a steel cage. Eddie Kingston will challenge Miro for the TNT Championship. Chris Jericho will put his AEW in-ring career on the line in a Final Fight with MJF. Satoshi Kojima will step through the Forbidden Door to take on Jon Moxley. Paul Wight will make his in-ring debut in AEW in a match with QT Marshall. And the rest of the women's roster (and some surprise entrants) will compete in the Women's Casino Battle Royale. On the Buy-In Pre-Show, Best Friends and Jurassic Express will take on the Hardy Family Office. one thing for sure can be said about AEW All Out: it's going to ruin The Chadster's life! Auuughhh!