Paramount+ Boldly Posts Star Trek: Picard, Discovery, Lower Decks Eps

While you were most likely sleeping (with much love to folks working the overnight shift, with insomnia, or whatever reason you may have found yourself awake in the middle of the night), CBS All Access sprung from its streaming cocoon and emerged… Paramount+! While we recognize that would've been much more impressive with music behind it, that doesn't detract from today being the day that ViacomCBS rebrands its streaming service with buckets worth of content available now and on the way. To make sure everyone's joining in on the festivities, Paramount+ posted a number of full episodes from the streamer's past library of originals (as well as a new episode or two)- including a great opportunity for new "Star Trek" fans as well as those who haven't checked out other parts of the franchise's universe with the premiere episodes of Picard, Discovery and Lower Decks now available.

Here's your chance to celebrate "Happy Paramount+ Day!" (that's a thing, right?), check out Star Trek: Picard "Remembrance," Star Trek: Discovery "The Vulcan Hello," and Star Trek: Lower Decks "Second Contact"- at least for now since we have a feeling that they won't stay up forever:

Star Trek: Picard Season 1, Episode 1 "Remembrance": At the end of the 24th century, and 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet, Jean-Luc Picard is living a quiet life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard. When he is sought out by a mysterious young woman, Dahj, in need of his help, he soon realizes she may have personal connections to his own past. Directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper, teleplay by Akiva Goldsman and James Duff, and story by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, Alex Kurtzman, and James Duff.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 1, Episode 1 "The Vulcan Hello": While patrolling Federation space, the U.S.S. Shenzhou encounters an object of unknown origin, putting First Officer Michael Burnham to the test. Directed by David Semel, story by Bryan Fuller, and teleplay by Akiva Goldsman and Bryan Fuller.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 1, Episode 1 "Second Contact": Ensign Tendi has her first day of work on Starfleet's USS Cerritos, where she meets fellow support crew members; Boimler is tasked with a secret special assignment; Rutherford attempts to keep his dating life intact while a disaster strikes the ship. Directed by Barry J. Kelly and written by Mike McMahan.