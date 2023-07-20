Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: paramount, sdcc 2023, spongebob squarepants, star trek, the lodge, transformers, yellowjackets

Paramount+ Has One Of The Best SDCC 2023 Offsites With The Lodge

We had a fun, chill time checking out The Lodge at SDCC2023 from Paramount Plus and if you are at the show, you should for sure swing by.

Paramount+ went all out yet again for their SDCC 2023 offsite, again creating The Lodge, a nice little retreat located in the Gaslamp where they give fans the opportunity to jump in and experience some of their favorite shows and films up close and personal. Seriously, they are going to have a busy week. All sorts of things to do in there, and we got to partake in all of them as we attended a press preview event for the shenanigans.

Paramount+ Gonna Be Busy At SDCC This Week

When you first walk in, you are greeted by a photo op as the cashier at the Krusty Krab from Spongebob. They give you a polaroid, and it somehow feels perfect. From there, you get to a Transformers themed coffee and tea bar, where you can toast to everyone's favorite robots in disguise. In the back, you can spend some time in the Yellowjackets world, where you may get a jar of honey and some neat playing cards.

Next room includes a visit to Good Burger, which returns this year with a long rumored sequel, as well as the rio of Paramount+ Star Trek shows where you can get a caricature done. Yellowstone has an old timey bar and photo op, while you can also pay a visit to the Pet Sematary itself for yet another photo op. Finally, a full sports bar greets you at the end, where you can enjoy a sampling of adult beverages while playing games and getting temporary tattoos from the gang at Ink Masters.

All in all, if you need a break from the show floor, head up Firth Ave. in the Gaslamp and jump in line for The Lodge. Not only is it a chil place to hang out inside, but the photo ops are awesome and creative, the food and drink they offer is great, and the giveaways are fun for fans of the properties.

