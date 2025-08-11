Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: dcu, peacemaker

Peacemaker: Flash, Wonder Woman "Eventually" DCU; "Porky's" Canon

During the official Peacemaker podcast, James Gunn addressed if The Flash, Wonder Woman, and 1981's "Porky's" (yup) are official DCU canon.

We've got another episode of Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn, with hosts James Gunn, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee, to check out – with Chukwudi Iwuji (Clemson Murn) joining them for a look behind the scenes at S01E06: "Murn After Reading." That means that it's time for another round of "What's DCU Canon?" (not officially; we're just running with it). While Gunn has made it clear that Wonder Woman and The Flash will be a part of the new DCU, it's still not clear if they exist at that point in the Peacemaker timeline. "Yeah, are they canon? I don't know. We'll have to wait and see. I mean, they'll exist eventually. Whether they exist now, I don't know."

If you're a fan of writer and director Bob Clark's 1981 teen comedy Porky's, Gunn has some good news for you. Yup, it's DCU canon (and it sounds like Gunn even comes around on Porky's II: The Next Day). "Let me be honest for a second. Great movie, 'Porky's I.' Classic Bob Clark film. You know, he directed 'Porky's.' He directed 'Black Christmas.' He directed 'Christmas Story.' Three very different movies. All of them are very successful. 'Porky's' is grounded, naturalistic. The acting in it is good. It was huge… huge when we were kids," Gunn shared. "Yes. I loved it. So, they're both canon."

Peacemaker: Superman Being a "Poop Freak" Isn't DCU Canon: Gunn

Last week, our podcast hosts, Iwuji, and co-EP Lars Winther offered a deep dive into Season 1 Episode 5: "Monkey Dorey," including a look at what was (or wasn't) canon. First, Gunn clarified that Peacemaker taking down Kite Man didn't mean that he killed him; it was more like he's in prison somewhere, but he could turn up as DCU canon. As for Peacemaker commenting that Superman has a poop fetish, Gunn wanted to make sure that was cleared up, too. "Oh, also, it should be mentioned that Peacemaker says that Superman is a poop freak [reaction & laughs]. Yeah, he's got a poop fetish [laughs]. This is not canon," Gunn confirms. "But it is canon -that Peacemaker thinks that," Gunn added, which led to a discussion about how Peacemaker pretty much takes as gospel what he reads online and how that was an example of it.

