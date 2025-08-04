Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker: James Gunn Can "Accept" Matter-Eater Lad Being DCU Canon

During the Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn, the writer/director gave a thumbs-up to Matter-Eater Lad being DCU canon.

A new week brings a new episode of Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn, with hosts James Gunn, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee. Joining them this week to discuss the big headlines coming out of S01E04: "The Choad Less Traveled" was none other than Freddie Stroma (Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante), and that included a look at what was mentioned during the episode that would be considered DCU canon. During the season's fourth chapter, Chris/Peacemaker (John Cena) references being on a mission with Matter-Eater Lad, who Chris claims he saw "eat an entire Wendy's restaurant."

For those who need a quick history lesson, Matter-Eater Lad (aka, Tenzil Kem) was created by Jerry Siegel and John Forte, and first appeared in Adventure Comics #303 (December 1962). Known primarily as a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes in the 30th and 31st centuries, Matter-Eater Lad has the power to eat matter in all forms. Seriously. All forms. Gunn was asked in Peacemaker's reference to the hero will be making the move to the new DCU canon – and he is! After offering some Matter-Eater Lad backstory, Gunn added, "He doesn't exist in present day. And somehow, he's either traveled back in time to the present day to hang out with Peacemaker and eat a Wendy's or he's a different character who exists in present time. But I'm willing to say, okay, I'll accept a Matter Eater Lad. I think we can live with that."

Peacemaker: Doll Man Is DCU Canon; Gunn Explains Bat-Mite Difference

Beginning at the 30:26 mark in the episode below, Gunn confirms that Doll Man is, in fact, canon. For those who forgot, Peacemaker makes it clear during the episode that he's not a big fan of homunculi, calling out the Will Eisner-created character and his one-millimeter finger as an example. When Holland asks why he can be so definite with Doll Man and not Bat-Mite, Gunn explains that it's easier to make Doll Man canon because "it's easy to say Doll Man is one of many, you know, metahumans that have been in the world." Gunn continued, "Bat-Mite brings in a whole other element. He's a magical imp from another dimension who is in love with Batman, and I don't know, it might be a little too ridiculous." While that may sound concerning, Gunn continues with the conversation by laying out a scenario that would be an interesting way to introduce the Imp to the DCU.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!