Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: james gunn, max, peacemaker, preview, season 2

Peacemaker: James Gunn Confirms 3 Directors Joining Him for Season 2

In response to a post on social media, James Gunn confirmed that three additional directors will be joining him on Max's Peacemaker Season 2.

Heading into this weekend's big news that filming (a "pre-shoot") on the second season of Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker was officially underway, series creator James Gunn had made it clear that he wouldn't be directing the new season by himself. Though having penned the second season, Gunn's responsibilities with Superman filming (and being the Co-CEO of DC Studios) make it impossible for him to helm the entire new run of episodes. In an update on his original post about filming getting underway, Gunn responded to a question/comment about him directing during Season 2 with an update on exactly how many directors will be joining him. "I'll be directing some of the episodes (I'm directing today). But there are three other great directors joining me for the season," Gunn shared – though no specific names were released.

While we more than understand all of the reasons why the second season will need new opening credits, the following start to the first season will always hold a special place in our hearts for being the reason why we don't skip intros anymore:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explored the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!