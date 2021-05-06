Peacemaker: James Gunn Demonstrates Flagrant Disregard for Dummy Life

We've all been there, am I right? At some point, we've all been "at that place" where we're working so long and so hard that stuff that we used to cringe at or be shocked by suddenly becomes fall-on-your-ass funny. Like if we pull an all-nighter writing, you can be damn sure that we could spend the next day laughing our asses off to stupid people setting themselves on fire attempting stupid stunts (flaming shots, jumping over bonfires, etc.). We're thinking that might just be the point where HBO Max's Peacemaker series creator, writer, and director James Gunn has gotten to based on one of his last on-set tweets. His tweet starts normal enough, revealing how they exploded a building that had a dummy in the doorway when it went off- and how producer "Simon" thought they had actually killed someone. Even the "I'm not kidding" at the end leaves some room for concern for any potential therapy said dummy incident may require. But it was the "crying laughing" emoji at the end that truly set the tone.

Here's a look at Gunn's tweet and we'll let you decide for yourselves. But just in case you were wondering if Gunn just meant a light "chuckle" or a mild "guffaw," he explained in the thread that the moment represented "the hardest I've laughed since the beginning of the pandemic and I laughed just as hard this morning when I told Jenn." That said? Yeah, we would've lost it, too:

Last night we exploded a building and a dummy was standing in the doorway and for a full five seconds our producer, Simon, who didn't know the dummy was a dummy, thought we accidentally killed a guy. I'm not kidding. 😂 #Peacemaker — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 5, 2021

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and John Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante.

In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."