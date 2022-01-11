Peacemaker: James Gunn on New DCU TV Project: "We're Stepping Forward"

Even with his John Cena-starring "The Suicide Squad" spinoff premiering this week and production already underway on the MCU side of things with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, you would think that Peacemaker series creator James Gunn would more than have his hands full when it comes to all of the plates he's trying to keep spinning all at once. But since this is Gunn we're talking about, you know that there's always one eye looking towards the next big creative thing. One thing Gunn had teased and spoke briefly about in early 2021 (check out here and here) was his active interest in returning to the DCU for another project (especially after raving about how great the Peacemaker experience was). Well, Gunn offered a brief update while promoting his HBO Max series to let fans know that the project "keeps happening" and he will "know what's happening very shortly" with it.

During his interview with Collider, Gunn confirmed that he's looking to return to television land for DC in the future. "You know, we're stepping forward. It keeps happening. We'll see what's happening, and I'll know what's happening very shortly. I dealt with it last night and this morning," Gunn revealed when asked about his future projects. But whether or not it will be another "The Suicide Squad" spinoff or another part of the DCU, Gunn isn't ready to go there yet: "It's TV. There you go." Now here's a look at a sneak preview of HBO Max's Peacemaker, where we learn just how much Peacemaker's "Dove of Peace" symbol means to him. Especially when it's on every weapon of serious destruction that he can get his hands on…

And here's a look back at the intro videos released last week that introduced us to the members of "Project: Butterfly": Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker, Eagly, Chukwudi Iwuji's Clemson Murn, Jennifer Holland"s Emilia Harcourt, Danielle Brooks's Leota Adebayo, Steve Agee's John Economos, and Freddie Stroma's Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. And don't forget that the first three episodes ("A Whole New Whirled," "Best Friends Never" & "Better Goff Dead") of HBO Max's Peacemaker will be hitting the streamer on January 13:

bring chips if you want to make a good first impression on eagly pic.twitter.com/82InvNF0Px — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) January 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look back at the wonderfully NSFW trailer that was released early on New Year's Day for HBO Max's Peacemaker:

From his shiny helmet & uniform to his pet bald eagle pal, Eagly (yup), see what happens when Peacemaker gets a serious roasting ("Did this dipshit really show up in full cosplay mode?") in this previously-released preview:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film was, Peacemaker explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.