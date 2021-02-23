Peacemaker: James Gunn Talks John Cena, Teases DCU Future & More

We're back with a quick but interesting, down-n-dirty update on series writer/director James Gunn and HBO Max's "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series Peacemaker. There's nothing better than the combination of some time to kill between things and an active social media life to yield some interesting updates and teases, and that came courtesy of Gunn. Taking to Instagram Stories to field questions from followers, Gunn covered a number of topics- here are the television-related highlights:

On John Cena: Calling the actor/professional wrestler "hilarious" and a "great guy to have as a partner," Gunn said he "loved" Cena in Trainwreck and had been looking "for a while" on a project they could team on.

On "WandaVision": Hasn't seen it yet.

On TV/Film Comparisons: Loves the ability he has in television to explore characters deeper in a way that lets viewers know them better.

On Directing "Peacemaker": Gunn will direct at least of the season's episodes, including the first three chapters.

On Other DC Projects (non-"Peacemaker", "The Suicide Squad"): Here's where it got really interesting, so we'll just put his full quote here: "Maybe just a little. One toe dipped in". Hmmm… another project of some type in play? Because we would be all about Gunn taking the helm of a Superman movie… pass it on!

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Cena and Gunn when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."