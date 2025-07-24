Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker: James Gunn Starts Sorting Out What Is/Isn't DCU Canon

During the first edition of Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn, we started learning what is and isn't DCU canon from Season 1.

Earlier this week, it was announced that writer/director James Gunn and series stars Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) and Steve Agee (John Economos) are hosting Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn. The podcast sees the trio, along with some surprise guests, rewatching the first season, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, sorting out DCU canon, and more. Following that, beginning August 21st, the team returns for a weekly breakdown of every Season 2 episode. Well, today brought the first episode, and Gunn kept his promise to address what went down during the first episode in terms of what did or didn't make the cut with his and DC Studios' co-CEO Peter Safran's new DCU.

Checking in at around the 49:oo mark in the episode below, Gunn addresses what's canon in the series opener and what didn't make the cut for the new DCU. The good news? The vast majority of the episode is canon, so enjoy every minute of it – except one thing. "I don't think Aquaman's canon," Gunn shared, referring to the running "fucks fish" joke that would eventually lead to Jason Momoa's superhero making an appearance during the season finale (and we're going to assume Ezra Miller's The Flash will join him when Gunn gets to that specific episode). Gunn continued, "It's unlikely that Aquaman is a famous hero in the DCU as Superman [when] 'Peacemaker' season 2 is happening."

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley have been cast in undisclosed roles. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The new season follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!