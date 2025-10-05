Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: james gunn, peacemaker

Peacemaker: James Gunn's S02 Finale Tease; Vigilante Theory Debunked

James Gunn teased the Peacemaker Season 2 finale "is nothing like anything anyone expects or has guessed" and debunked a Vigilante theory.

It's pretty safe to say that things aren't looking too good for the 11th Street Kids heading into the Season 2 finale of DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker. Seeing himself as some kind of combination of cursed and an "angel of death," no matter which dimension he calls home, Chris (Cena) took one for the team, handing himself (and the dimensional device) over to Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) and A.R.G.U.S. while clearing everyone else. Meanwhile, it looks like Flag's deal with Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) will involve some interdimensional spelunking – and there's just no way that will go well. During last week's watch party on Threads, Gunn dropped some interesting intel on this week's season wrap-up, S02E08: "Full Nelson" (more on that below), and he had a few more gems to pass along during Sunday night's watch party.

Gunn's Big Plug for S02E08: "Full Nelson" – "Next week: "When has anything we've ever done actually been for the good of the people?" I can't wait for you to see it. I promise it is nothing like anything anyone expects or has guessed!"

Some of Gunn's Favorite Dialogue to Write Hits This Week – "Some of Adebayo's [Danielle Brooks] stuff next episode probably."

Gunn Confirms There Are No Vigilante "Silly Switcheroos": Along with confirming that it was Earth-1 Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) who killed Earth-X Auggie (Robert Patrick), Gunn made it clear that the Vigilantes returned to their respective universes: "No silly switcheroos here."

Before last week's episode, Gunn's watch party offered an early round of insights and teases for the season finale, which he confirmed will be longer than the previous episodes. Here's a look at some of the highlights, including how the season finale will set things in motion for the DCU moving forward, whether cameos will be a factor, where things could be heading with the QUC (Quantum Unfolding Chamber), and how you might not know the characters this season as well as you thought:

Will "Peacemaker" Season 2 Finale Tease The DCU's Future? "More than tease!"

Will "Peacemaker" Season 2 Finale Have a Lot of Cameos? "It's not about the cameos. It's about the story and the twists and the emotion and fun. Cameos are only fun if they're a part of the story."

Just When You Thought You Knew Your Favorite Characters…: "If you guys think you have these characters all figured out and put into a nice little hole, next week's episode might show you that's not the case."

Expect a Set Even Better Than the QUC: "The QUC was really great. But the best set is in Episode 8!!"

Will We Be Seeing More of the QUC in the DCU's Future: "Welll you might be in luck!!"

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios

