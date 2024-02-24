Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, John Cena, peacemaker, season 2

Peacemaker: John Cena Got His Season 2 Message Across to James Gunn

Series star John Cena made it clear earlier this week that he was ready for more Peacemaker - and it looks like James Gunn got the message.

We can understand John Cena's excitement about getting started on the second season of Max's Peacemaker. In the past three months, we learned from James Gunn that the season's scripts had been written, that he's found a way to make both seasons work within DC Studios' New DCU, and that Freddie Stroma's Vigilante, Danielle Brooks' Leota Adebayo, Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt, and Steve Agee's John Economos would be returning. So when Cena posted an image of a Post-It attached to a mirror (possibly at the gym or maybe the SiriusXM green room before his Howard Stern interview?) that read, "More Peacemaker!", we could feel where he's coming from. And apparently, so does Gunn…

Even in the middle of a week when his upcoming Superman: Legacy is grabbing a lot of headlines, Gunn didn't miss Cena's message, sharing Cena's post on Instagram – a move that we're going to go out on a limb on and say is a sign that Gunn's in total agreement:

And here's a look back at Cena's Instagram post from earlier today, dropping that ten-ton hint that he was ready to put back on the silver helmet and get back to work:

While we more than understand all of the reasons why the second season will need new opening credits, the following start to the first season will always hold a special place in our hearts for being the reason why we don't skip intros anymore:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explored the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

