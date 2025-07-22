Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker Official Podcast Will Help Clear Up Season 1/DCU Canon

Launching July 24th, the Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn offers a look back at Season 1, including what's DCU canon.

What better way to celebrate writer/director James Gunn and DC Studios' second season of John Cena-starring Peacemaker making its way to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this weekend than with some very cool podcast news? Though he had alluded to it in recent interviews, HBO Max dropped the trailer for Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn. With the first edition dropping this Thursday, July 24th, the podcast will feature Gunn joined by co-hosts Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) and Steve Agee (John Economos), along with some surprise guests, to rewatch the first season, share behind-the-scenes stories, "establish DCU canon," and more. Based on that quote, it looks like we'll learn what from the first season made the cut in the new DCU. Following that, beginning August 21st, the team returns for a weekly breakdown of every Season 2 episode.

Here's a look at the podcast trailer that was released, with Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn kicking off this Thursday:

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley have been cast in undisclosed roles. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The new season follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

