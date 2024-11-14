Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn, peacemaker

Peacemaker Season 2 Crew, James Gunn Have Surprise for Frank Grillo

James Gunn and the Peacemaker Season 2 production crew honored Frank Grillo's soap opera past as Hart Jessup on CBS's Guiding Light.

Earlier this week, we were treated to some of our best looks yet at the second season of DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker. In an HBO/Max "Coming in 2025" trailer (which you can check out above), we got a look at Cena's title character, Frank Grillo's Rick Flag, Sr., Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt, Freddie Stroma's Vigilante, and much more. Now, we're getting a look at the fun and personal moments that go on behind the scenes, with this one honoring Grillo's soap opera past. Before Grillo hit the set to start filming (could that be the new dance sequence that they're filming?), Gunn and the production crew put on t-shirts with an image of Grillo's character (along with a look at the image on the on-set big screen), Hart Jessup, from his 1996-1999 run on CBS's Guiding Light.

"So [Frank Grillo] showed up on set today to find me & the crew wearing T-shirts of his Guiding Light character Hart Jessup," Gunn shared in his social media posts from earlier today – here's a look at his Instagram post:

And here's a look at Grillo sharing his reaction to it all via Instagram Stories:

Joining the cast for the season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes. Now, here's a look back at the opening credits for the first season as we imagine what the opener for Season 2 will be like:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

