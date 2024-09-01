Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: james gunn, peacemaker

Peacemaker Season 2 Helmet Reveal; James Gunn Honors Character's Debut

Peacemaker writer/director James Gunn honored the anniversary of the character's debut and teased a new helmet for Season 2.

When writer, director, and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn works on adapting comic books to the big and small screens, he also makes a point of making sure that the comic creators behind those characters get recognized. And the timing couldn't be better, with Gunn directing the second season of John Cena-starring Peacemaker as the character celebrates his birthday today. That's right, Christopher Smith/Peacemaker made his first comic appearance in 1966's Fightin' 5 #40, created by Joe Gill and Pat Boyette and hitting the streets on this very day. In his social media post, Gunn even shared an image teasing a new helmet during the second season.

"On this day, #Peacemaker aka Christopher Smith made his first comic appearance in Fightin' 5 #40, in 1966, created by Joe Gill and Pat Boyette. It's the role [John Cena] was born to play, and I can't wait to show you all what we're cooking up now for [Peacemaker] Season 2!" Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, including images to celebrate the character's past and future:

Joining the cast for the season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes. Now, here's a look back at the opening credits for the first season as we imagine what the opener for Season 2 will be like:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!