Peacemaker Season 2 Opening Getting SDCC 2025 Reveal; Eagly Dances?

Peacemaker writer/director James Gunn offered some details on the new Season 2 opening dance, set to be screened during SDCC 2025 in July.

Who can forget the iconic opening credits for the first season of writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker? Fueled by Wig Wam's "Do Ya Wanna Taste It," the dance sequence dared you to try to skip past it – and you couldn't. Why? Because it was awesome on any number of levels. With the second season set to hit Max screens in August, Gunn offered some insights into what fans can expect from the new opening credits dance number. "I'll give you an exclusive: You get to see Eagly try to dance for the first time," Gunn shared with EW. "So that's really something. He is not the best at it, but he tries to really join in the dance sequence at the end. He's got a little pose this time." In fact, fans heading out to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July will be the first to check it out (with our fingers crossed that it gets a public release).

As for the changes, Gunn explained that it came down to the first season killing off a lot of folks and the second season bringing aboard some new faces. "We killed everyone in the season, so we kind of had to. Everyone died!" Gunn noted, laughing. "Also, we have a lot of new cast members — Tim Meadows is Langston Fleury, Sol Rodriguez is Sasha Bordeaux, and Michael Rooker's in the cast, Judomaster is a bigger character this time — so I knew that I needed to do a new dance." With a new season comes a new song, too – one that fits with the season's themes. "I really went back and forth an awful lot. And at the end of the day, I decided that we use a new song that's a little bit more about what the season's about," Gunn added.

That last part is important because it's a mindset that Gunn and the team had when crafting a new opening. For them, it wasn't about competing with the first season, but all about having an opening that stays true to the series and the second season. "I think there's 4 billion views of the dance sequence on TikTok, so when you have something that's that viral, I just wanted to do a good job with the [new] dance sequence," Gunn shared. "I don't know if the dance sequence ever is going to one-up the first, because no one expected it. It was a complete surprise, and you just can't replicate that. However, the surprises within the show itself, I think, replicate that many times over, because there's so many more twists and turns in this season with what happens and what you find out about this universe."

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, and Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley have been cast in undisclosed roles. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The new season follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

