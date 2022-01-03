Peacemaker Teaser Offers Viewers a Chance to "Meet the F**king Team"

James Gunn and John Cena did not disappoint on New Year's Day, unleashing a red band trailer for HBO Max's Cena-starring "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series Peacemaker only twelve days until its January 13 premiere. From Eagly enjoying Economos's (Steve Agee) butt a bit too much to accusations of Wonder woman "eye-f'ing" our main him at a party, the trailer (along with everything else we've previewed so far) did not disappoint. For this week, it looks like viewers will be getting personal intros to the team tasked with keeping the world safe and Cena's Chris Smith aka Peacemaker alive (and if they can keep themselves alive, all the better). But first, a quick rundown of who's who courtesy of the streaming service.

So for a chance to get to know the crew, check out the clip below. And don't forget that the first three episodes ("A Whole New Whirled," "Best Friends Never" & "Better Goff Dead") of HBO Max's Peacemaker will be hitting the streamer on January 13:

you learn a lot as a superhero, like how important first impressions are and why they should always be badass. stick around this week and get to know your new favorite crew

Now here's a look back at the wonderfully NSFW trailer that was released early on New Year's Day for HBO Max's Peacemaker:

And here's a look back at the previously-released official trailer for HBO Max's Peacemaker:

To learn how the upcoming series will build upon what we've learned about him in The Suicide Squad, Gunn and Cena look at what makes Peacemaker tick:

From his shiny helmet & uniform to his pet bald eagle pal, Eagly (yup), see what happens when Peacemaker gets a serious roasting ("Did this dipshit really show up in full cosplay mode?") in this previously-released preview:

Here's a look at Gunn, Cena, Freddie Stroma, and others discussing the big bro/little bro dynamic between Peacemaker and Vigilante:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film was, Peacemaker explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.