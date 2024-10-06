Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Peacemaker, WWE Bad Blood, Angel, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Bad Blood, SNL, Ghosts, TWD: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol, Euphoria, Angel, Peacemaker, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's The Penguin, FX's Grotesquerie, WWE/AEW, NBC's Saturday Night Live, CBS's Ghosts, ABC's High Potential, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, HBO's Euphoria, The WB's Angel, Max's Peacemaker, AMC's Better Call Saul, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Bad Blood, Saturday Night Live, Ghosts, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Euphoria, Angel, Peacemaker, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, October 6, 2024:

SNL 50: Rudolph, Samberg, Gaffigan, Carvey, Yang Return for Cold Open

The Penguin Episode 3 "Bliss" Images: Oz & Sofia Make a Deadly Duo

Grotesquerie Episode 5 Trailer: Lois & Sister Megan Become The Hunted

The Rock Returns at WWE Bad Blood as Bloodline Story Intensifies

SNL 50 Pregame: Bargatze on "Washington" Sketch; Martin Goes "Nigel"

Ghosts Season 4 Ep. 2 Images, Overview: Meet Dean Norris, "Sam's Dad"

High Potential: Kaitlin Olson Confirms Filming Wrap; Eps. 3-5 Previews

CM Punk Triumphs at Bad Blood, Chadster Celebrates with Dog Fight

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Stephen Merchant Joins Season 3 Cast

Euphoria Season 3 Time Jump "Will Be Fascinating to See": Zendaya

Angel: Boreanaz, Carpenter React to "Buffy" Spinoff's 25th Anniversary

WWE Bad Blood: The Chadster's Guide to Ultimate Wrestling Bliss

AEW Rampage: Tony Khan's Nightmare Factory Ruins The Chadster's Life

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Ep. 2 Preview: Saving Laurent

Peacemaker Season 2 "Just Over Half" Filmed; "It's A Beast": Gunn

Better Call Saul: Gene Takavic, Hot Topic Manager? It Almost Happened

Doctor Who: Why Steven Moffat was The Show's Ultimate Showrunner

Peacemaker, Heartstopper, Twin Peaks & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary- The Daily LITG, 5th of October 2024

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!