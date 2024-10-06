Peacemaker, WWE Bad Blood, Angel, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's The Penguin, FX's Grotesquerie, WWE/AEW, NBC's Saturday Night Live, CBS's Ghosts, ABC's High Potential, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, HBO's Euphoria, The WB's Angel, Max's Peacemaker, AMC's Better Call Saul, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Bad Blood, Saturday Night Live, Ghosts, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Euphoria, Angel, Peacemaker, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, October 6, 2024:
SNL 50: Rudolph, Samberg, Gaffigan, Carvey, Yang Return for Cold Open
The Penguin Episode 3 "Bliss" Images: Oz & Sofia Make a Deadly Duo
Grotesquerie Episode 5 Trailer: Lois & Sister Megan Become The Hunted
The Rock Returns at WWE Bad Blood as Bloodline Story Intensifies
SNL 50 Pregame: Bargatze on "Washington" Sketch; Martin Goes "Nigel"
Ghosts Season 4 Ep. 2 Images, Overview: Meet Dean Norris, "Sam's Dad"
High Potential: Kaitlin Olson Confirms Filming Wrap; Eps. 3-5 Previews
CM Punk Triumphs at Bad Blood, Chadster Celebrates with Dog Fight
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Stephen Merchant Joins Season 3 Cast
Euphoria Season 3 Time Jump "Will Be Fascinating to See": Zendaya
Angel: Boreanaz, Carpenter React to "Buffy" Spinoff's 25th Anniversary
WWE Bad Blood: The Chadster's Guide to Ultimate Wrestling Bliss
AEW Rampage: Tony Khan's Nightmare Factory Ruins The Chadster's Life
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Ep. 2 Preview: Saving Laurent
Peacemaker Season 2 "Just Over Half" Filmed; "It's A Beast": Gunn
Better Call Saul: Gene Takavic, Hot Topic Manager? It Almost Happened
Doctor Who: Why Steven Moffat was The Show's Ultimate Showrunner
