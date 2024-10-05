Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, the rock, wrestling, WWE Bad Blood

The Rock Returns at WWE Bad Blood as Bloodline Story Intensifies

The Chadster reports on Bad Blood's epic moments, including the return of The Rock!

Article Summary The Rock returns at WWE Bad Blood, intensifying the Bloodline storyline with electrifying drama.

Nail-biting matches: Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, and Damian Priest dominate their respective clashes.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns team up in a star-studded main event against The Bloodline.

The Chadster faces unexpected legal troubles while celebrating WWE's exhilarating premium live event.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The Chadster can't believe what's happening right now, but The Chadster has to tell you all about the incredible WWE Bad Blood premium live event before it's too late! 🏆💪 A little spoiler… it involves The Rock!

When The Chadster last updated you true wrestling fans, CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match, which was absolutely amazing, even though The Chadster's celebration was rudely interrupted by that stray dog The Chadster is always getting into scraps with. 🔥 But things have only gotten more intense since then! 😱

Nia Jax retained her Women's Championship against Bayley, and it was just so beautiful to see. 😍 Tiffany Stratton teased a Money in the Bank cash-in but then distracted Bayley instead. Now that's how you book a match! Tony Khan could never! 🙄

Damian Priest got some sweet revenge on Finn Balor, defeating him in a match that was just chef's kiss. 👨‍🍳💋 This is what real wrestling looks like, folks!

And then, oh boy, Liv Morgan retained the Women's World Championship in a match that was just chef's kiss perfection. 👩‍🍳💋 Dominik Mysterio partially escaped his shark cage to hang upside down while Rhea Ripley beat him with a kendo stick. It was like poetry in motion! 📝 And then Raquel Rodriguez returned and ambushed Ripley, causing a DQ. Now that's how you book a finish! Tony Khan wishes he could come up with something this good! 😤

But wait, there's more! 😲 Triple H announced that the two pairs of men's and women's champions will face each other at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel titles. The Chadster has nothing but admiration for Saudi Arabia, unlike Tony Khan who probably doesn't understand the importance of international relations in wrestling. 🌍

And then, get this, Gunther and Goldberg had a confrontation! 😱 The Chadster can already smell the money this match will make. It's going to be epic! 💰

But the main event, oh man, the main event was on another level entirely. 🎭 Cody Rhodes, the WWE Champion, was played to the ring with the University of Arkansas marching band. 🎺 And Roman Reigns had an orchestra! 🎻 They teamed up to face The Bloodline, and it was looking grim until Jimmy Uso made his return! He distracted Solo Sikoa, allowing Reigns to spear him and get the pin. It was so good, The Chadster literally can't even! 😵

Just when The Chadster thought the night couldn't get any better, something truly unexpected happened. As all four members of The Bloodline began to jump Cody Rhodes post-match, Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso were about to leave Cody to fend for himself. But then, in a surprising move, Jimmy convinced Roman to turn back and help their teammate. The Chadster was on the edge of The Chadster's seat! Just then, in the most incredible development you could ever imagine, The Rock's music hit! 😲🔥 The Rock emerged and stared down Cody, Roman, and Jimmy from the stage, making hand gestures and raising The People's eyebrow. It was so thrilling that The Chadster found it nearly impossible to contain his excitement. 🙌🤯

This ending with The Rock was so incredible that The Chadster was overcome with joy. 🥳 The Chadster ripped off his shirt again, despite the scratches and cuts and bruises on The Chadster's body from the fight with the dog earlier (thanks a lot, Tony Khan 😠). The Chadster poured White Claw seltzer in his mouth and all over himself, the seltzer burning in The Chadster's cuts. Then The Chadster picked up the television, ran outside, and tossed it into the street, then started dancing around it, cheering about how WWE is the best. 📺💃

Well, wouldn't you know it, a Punxsutawney police cruiser just happened to be driving by, probably because The Chadster's neighbors, who are on Tony Khan's payroll, tipped them off. 🚔 The Chadster made a run for it, but when The Chadster tried to run through the alley next to the garage, there was the dog from earlier, waiting for The Chadster. 🐕

"It's The Chadster or you, you dang mangy AEW-loving mutt," The Chadster told the dog before charging at him. But the dog was ready. He tackled The Chadster and once again started licking the seltzer off The Chadster's body. 👅

The Chadster barely managed to get him off and slip into the garage, where The Chadster is now writing this report from inside the Mazda Miata. 🚗 The cops have the place surrounded, but The Chadster refuses to let them silence his unbiased journalism. Apparently, loving WWE and celebrating The Rock is a crime now, but if being a loyal fan who respects the wrestling business is illegal, then The Chadster doesn't mind being a criminal. 🦹‍♂️

The Chadster hopes all the readers out there check out the replay of WWE Bad Blood on Peacock. It's literally the best premium live event ever, and if you disagree, you just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤷‍♂️

The Chadster's got to go now and call his lawyer. Hopefully, The Chadster can get out of this mess that Tony Khan has clearly orchestrated. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

