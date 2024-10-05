Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Peacemaker, Heartstopper, Twin Peaks & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bosch, Superman & Lois, Peacemaker, Twin Peaks, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Heartstopper/Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Freevee's Who's the Boss?, Prime Video's Bosch: Det. Jerry Edgar Spinoff Series, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, TNT's AEW Rampage, CW's Superman & Lois, SYFY's The Ark, CBS's Tracker, HBO's Lanterns, BBC's Doctor Who/War Child, Max's Peacemaker, Twin Peaks/Mark Frost, Prime Video's She-Ra, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Netflix's Squid Game, Heartstopper/Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWDITS, Bosch: Jerry Edgar Spinoff, Superman & Lois, Peacemaker, Twin Peaks/Mark Frost, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Heartstopper/Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, October 5, 2024:

What We Do in the Shadows Final Season Teaser: New Dark Horizons

Who's the Boss? Danza, Milano-Starring Sequel Not Moving Forward

Bosch: Amazon Not Moving Ahead with Det. Jerry Edgar Spinoff Series

Stranger Things 5: Shawn Levy Shares Looks at Ryder, Wolfhard & More

AEW Rampage Moves Forward Despite WWE PLE – Unfair!

Superman & Lois S04: Elizabeth Henstridge Set as Lex Luthor's Daughter

The Ark Showrunners Process Season 2: Garnet/Ian, Eva, Kelly & More

Tracker Star Justin Hartley Saves Stephen Colbert's Day (VIDEO)

Lanterns: Director James Hawes Reportedly Tapped to Helm Opening Eps

Doctor Who Stars, War Child Offer Magic: The Gathering Charity Drive

Peacemaker: Kinnaman Has Interesting Rick Flag Jr./Season 2 Response

Twin Peaks: David Lynch/Mark Frost Series Eyeing a Future in Books?

She-Ra: Heidi Schreck Tapped to Write, Exec-Produce Live-Action Series

Star Trek: Lower Decks Star O'Connell Wraps Recording Final Season

Squid Game Season 2 Returning Cast Offers Some Series Insights

Heartstopper Season 3 Has "Runaway" Crossover with Doctor Who

Always Sunny, Abbott Elementary Form #Phillyverse: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary- The Daily LITG, 4th of October 2024

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!