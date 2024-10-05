Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: newlitg
Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary- The Daily LITG, 5th of October 2024
Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.
Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.
Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary was the most-read story yesterday
- Always Sunny, Abbott Elementary Epic Crossover Officially Confirmed
- That '90s Show: Netflix Cancels Spinoff Sequel Series After 2 Seasons
- Christine Farrell's Complete DC Comics Collection Comes To Auction
- DC All-In Gossip – Flash, Wonder Woman, Batman, Titans & Amanda Waller
- Exclusive TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Figures Debut from Playmates
- Marvel Comics Confirms Xavier's Secret For 2025
- McFarlane Puts DC Comics Ystin, Shining Knight on a New Quest
- First Five Pages Of Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Gets a Free Demo
- GlobalComix To Get DC Comics Digitally, Announced At NYCC?
- PrintWatch: DC All-In Special, Transformers #1 Ninth Print & More
- Drawing Monsters Directors on Hellboy's Onscreen Future & More
- Jack Kamen Covers the Transformation of Jo-Jo Comics, Up for Auction
- James Tynion IV Launches His Own Newspaper From Tiny Onion For NYCC
- Jann of the Jungle, Leopard Girl and Marvel's Code Gamble, at Auction
- Pop Culture Marketing Trends Summit At October MCM London Comic Con
- The Star Power of Marvel's Hedy De Vine, Up for Auction
- Sheena's Legacy and Marvel's Lorna, the Jungle Girl, at Auction
- John Constantine For Kids & Others in DC Spooky Graphic Novels Box Set
- DC Confirms Nubia: Real One Sequel Graphic Novel, Too Real
- Alexa Frank Wins Sophie Castille Awards for Comics in Translation 2024
- Millie's Frenemy Chili Debuts in Millie the Model Comics 3, at Auction
- Rob Justus' New DC Comics Franchise, Superman's Good Guy Gang
LITG one year ago, Where Are The X-Men?
- Where Are The X-Men, Who Survived And Will They Resurrect? #XSpoilers
- Setting Out A New Marvel Universe With G.O.D.S. #1 (Spoilers)
- The Cracks In Orchis Begin To Show In Today's X-Men Comics #XSpoilers
- Aaron Rodgers Takes Shot at Travis Kelce, Forgets Who Owns NY Jets
- Is DC Comics Bringing Plastic Man To The New DC Universe?
- Late-Night Tackles McCarthy/Gaetz (But The Daily Show Gets The Win)
- Lower Decks Creator on "Star Trek" Crossovers, Drops Season 5 Tease
- Hasbro Debuts New Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Grimlock
- Will DC Comics Need Another Crisis To Sort Out Power Girl Continuity?
- What's Really Going On In Gotham War, Revealed (Batman #138 Spoilers)
- BTS, Enyphen & Tomorrow X Together KPop Comics at New York Comic Con
- Another Comic Shop Gets Hits By A Car, In New York
- DMG/Valiant Lawsuit Alleges Robert Downey Jr. Was Asked to Pay $60M
- Fritz Lang's Metropolis To Be A Comic, But What About The Copyright?
- Attack On Titan To Get An "American-Sized" Volume 35
- Sorting Out Power Girl in The Daily LITG, the 4th of October, 2023
LITG two years ago, Stop Bad Idea
- Raise $2.6 Million On Kickstarter To Close Down Bad Idea Comics
- J. Michael Straczynski on Babylon 5 Reboot/The CW: "We Ain't Dead Yet"
- DC Comics Has… Two Jokers Now? BatSpoilers All Round
- Two New Looks For A Superman In Dark Crisis Tomorrow (Spoilers)
- Alan Moore & Stewart Lee on the 'Suppurating Boil of my Comics Career'
- Meet Cooper Coen, Marvel's First Gay Spider-Man (SpiderSpoilers)
- Tonight Is Purrloin Spotlight Hour In Pokemon GO: October 2022
- Magic: The Gathering Raging River On Auction At Heritage Auctions
- Justified, Sandman, The Girls on the Bus & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
- Why Our Paper Girls Subscription Deserves a Hulu Season 2 Renewal
- Four Moves At Boom, Skybound, Aftershock & Mad Cave Before NYCC
- Snyder & Francavilla's Night Of The Ghoul Out Tomorrow, Gets Film Deal
- The Long-Running Tiger Girl Saga from Fiction House, Up for Auction
- Bad Idea Brings Protest Signs Against Itself To New York Comic Con
- Paul Cornell & Ryan Kelly's 10th Anniversary Return To Saucer Country
- Please Be My Star, a YA Graphic Novel Remake of Phantom Of The Opera
- Neil Gaiman & Dave McKean's Violent Cases – Speculator Corner
- 5 Nights Of New York Comic Con Parties- Bleeding Cool NYCC Party List
- Flashier Look For Teen Justice's Jess Chambers – Don't Call Them Kid
- Mark Pedowitz Departs The CW in The Daily LITG, 4th October 2022
LITG three years ago: Star Trek Lower Decks By Any Other Name
- Star Trek: Lower Decks S02E08 Review: It's Time to Rename the Series
- Jonathan Hickman's Departure From X-Men, Explained
- GotG Holiday Special Intros "One of the Greatest MCU Characters" Ever
- There Is Not Enough Paper In America For Comic Books Right Now
- Doctor Who Series 13 Mini-Teaser: The Doctor Tries Hacking BBC One
- Bookmakers Pull All Bets On The Next Doctor Who — Is The Fix In?
- Funko Announces No NYCC Lottery System: Expect the Worst
- Steve Orlando Takes Over Marauders; Changes in Store for X-Books
- The New Marvel Unlimited App is Still Missing the Most Basic Feature
- What If…? Season Finale Key Art: Gamora Enters the Multiversal War
- Batman Does His Own Kamen Rider Decade Story From DC Comics
- Steve Orlando Takes Over Marauders; Changes in Store for X-Books
- Scud The Disposable Assassin Is Back At Heritage Auctions
- Titan Comics Announce Five NYCC 2021 Panels For Thursday October 7
- Comics Folk React To Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Outage Of 2021
- Skybound Halloween Xpo Reveals… Could It Be LEGO Walking Dead?
- Top 400 Comics & Graphic Novels Ordered From Diamond In August 2021
- NFTWatch: Neal Adams, Pat Lee, Matt Furie, Sal Buscema and Sting
- Wolverine's Plan To Kill Nature Girl, Mutant Terrorist (Spoilers)
- The Pride Omnibus, Selling Better In Book Stores Than Comic Shops
- Viz Media Releases List of December 2021 Manga and Book Titles
- Nidhi Chanani Auctions Her Super Boba Café Graphic Novel To Abrams
- Iron Fist First Appearance Taking Bids On Heritage Auctions
- Peculiar Woods, New Graphic Novel by Wawawiwa's Andrés J. Colmenares
- What People Have To Say About What's The Furthest Place From Here?
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Character Intro, Daily LITG, 4th October 2021
LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Regal Cinemas and Cobra Kai
- Full Niantic Fifth Birthday Event Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- Cobra Kai Posts Season 3 Teaser That Will Not Make Miguel Fans Happy
- Pokémon GO Celebrates Niantic's Fifth Birthday With Sunday Event
- Regal Cinema Will Close All 543 Venues in the US
- Funko Gives Tone Deaf Response To NYCC Lottery Debacle
- Victory Road Results – EC3 Continues to Torment Poor Moose
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney Goes Dennis on Trump
- Complete Fashion Week Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO
- Batman Designed by Todd McFarlane Exclusive to Walmart Goes Live
- The Stand: Randall Flagg Teaser Honors Stephen King Novel's 42nd Anniv
- The Very Secret Origin Of Comic Store In Your Future
- Three Jokers Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Rose Mortleman, A Cartoon Life, November 1931 – August 2020
- Abrams Picks Up Meggie Ramm's The Adventures of Batcat Graphic Novels
- Retailers Get Todd McFarlane B&W Chadwick Boseman Spawn #311 Cover
LITG five years ago, it was DC Timeline
They didn't mean it to get out. But Bleeding Cool had eagle eyes. And we started to see exactly what the new DC Comics Timeline was all about, as New York Comic Con was going on and 5G was becoming clearer.
- Exclusive: The Full DC Comics New Continuity Timeline – Including Crisis, New 52, Rebirth and Doomsday Clock – As Shown at #NYCC
- Wonder Woman, First Superhero of the DC Universe- Breaking Down the First 25 Years of the New DC Timeline
- James Gunn Fires Back at Martin Scorsese for Trashing Marvel Movies
- Donny Cates Takes Over Thor in 2020 with Nic Klein and Matt Wilson
- Chris Claremont in Talks with Marvel About New X-Men Project with Salvador Larroca
- Umbrella Academy Was the Second Most-Watched Netflix Show Of 2019
- Marvel Creative Ch-Ch-Changes to Tony Stark: Iron Man, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Sword Master, Captain America and Loki
- Ah, DC Comics, So This is What 5G is Then…
- Al Ewing and Juann Cabal Launch New Guardians of the Galaxy Team in January
- Sorry Todd Phillips But Woke Culture Didn't Kill Comedy
- The Insanely Big After-Party List of New York Comic Con 2019 #NYCC (UPDATE)
- "Reprisal": Abigail Spencer Thrills As "Timeless" Femme Fatale [TRAILER]
- Tom King Drops Double Figure F-Bombs at the DC Nation Panel at #NYCC
- Noir Spider-Man Teams Up With Spider-Ham In Iron Studios Statue
- New Star Wars Funko Pops Coming to a Galaxy Near You
- "Supernatural" Season 15: Sam & Dean vs… Daddy Issues! [Preview]
- Even More Dial H for Hero and Wonder Twins to Look Forward to – and a Crossover With Young Justice
- Dan Slott, Christos Gage, and Pete Woods Debut Iron Man 2020 with Arno Stark
- Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti Launch 4-Issue Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey at DC Black Label
- A New Star Wars #1 by Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz, Darth Vader #1 by Greg Pak and Raffaele Ienco from Marvel, Set After Empire Strikes Back
- Alex Ross, Jim Krueger, Well-Bee Create Earth X Prequel, Marvels X
- Felicia Day Compares Herself to Herpes, Fungus and Glitter – Welcome to New York Comic Con #NYCC
- "My Little Pony" & "Magic: The Gathering" Crossover Planned
- Long Read: A Great Big Doomsday Clock/DC Comics Conspiracy Theory
- Marvel Comics Adds More Pages to A Bunch of Collections – And Switches Some Around
- Terrific Production LLC Wages War on Comics Establishment
- DC Reveals First Look at Tom King, Mitch Gerads, and Doc Shaner's Strange Adventures
- Will Marvel Announce a Chris Claremont X-Men Comic on Saturday at NYCC?
- Jody to Announce Doctor Who Year Two Details of Familiar Faces at NYCC
- Marvel Cancels Orders For Stuart Immonen Monograph
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Atom Freeman, comics PR
- Pop Mhan, co-creator of Spyboy.
- Graeme McMillan, founder of Fanboy Rampage, comics journalist for THR.
- Jeff Nicholson, creator of Ultra Klutz, Through the Habitrails, Father & Son, and Colonia.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
