Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, james gunn, peacemaker, superman

Peacemaker Season 2 "Just Over Half" Filmed; "It's A Beast": Gunn

James Gunn offered a rundown of his very busy DC Studios weekend and shared an update on where filming stands with Peacemaker Season 2.

The adult animated series Creature Commandos debuts this December. Post-production is underway on the David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring Superman film. Filming continues on the second season of John Cena-starring Peacemaker. To say that James Gunn has a lot of plates spinning at the same time would be an understatement – and that's before we add in the not-so-small task of running DC Studios with Peter Safran as they continue to roll out their vision of a new DCU. In fact, this month looks to be an interesting one, with DC Studios making its first major con appearance.

While New York Comic Con will focus on Creature Commandos, there's a very good chance that we're going to learn more about what else is going on in the New DCU. but just in case you think that he gets weekends off, here's a look at how Gunn's Saturday is shaping up: "Caught up on editing notes for 'Superman' and 'Creature Commandos' and storyboarding this upcoming round of 'Peacemaker' so now I have to read some scripts I haven't gotten to 🧐," Gunn posted on Threads in response to being asked how his weekend was shaping up. We have this not-so-strange feeling that a lot of folks will be obsessing over exactly what the scripts are that Gunn's going to be reading. In addition, Gunn offered an update on Peacemaker filming, noting that "just over half" has been filmed and that "it's a beast."

Joining the cast for the season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes. Now, here's a look back at the opening credits for the first season as we imagine what the opener for Season 2 will be like:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!