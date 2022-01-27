Dead Day: Peacock Gives AfterShock Comic Direct-to-Series Order

Peacock has ordered to series a new supernatural show called Dead Day, from producers Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, who previously worked together on The Vampire Diaries. They will be co-showrunners on the series, which is based on the comic series from AfterShock Comics by writer Ryan Parrott (on board as a consulting producer) and illustrated by Evgeniy Bornyakov. Dead Day follows an ensemble of characters as they navigate the annual "Dead Day," when for one night the dead come back to complete unfinished business — be that to celebrate a night back on earth or to torment the living. Peacock must have watched the Halloween episodes of American Horror Story a few times.

Peacock & Horror Are Way In Bed Together & We Love Seeing It

"We have been looking for a project to do together and 'Dead Day' has all the ingredients we love as storytellers. Love, death, thrills and tears — and we know Susan Rovner and her team at Peacock is the perfect fit for this project," said Plec and Williamson. "We realized because of 'Dead Day's' unique, universally appealing concept that this AfterShock Comic would capture the audience's imagination worldwide. And none of this would be possible without this recognition from our amazing partners: Julie Plec, Kevin Williamson, Universal Television, Peacock, and Ryan Parrott, the creator of 'Dead Day'," said AfterShock Media's Lee and Jon Kramer. Plec and Peacock/NBC are very familiar with each other: Plecshe is currently in production on the series Vampire Academy for the streamer and is an executive producer on the new NBC thriller The Endgame.

This one has a bunch of potential for sure, and while I joked up there about the American Horror Story connection, I always wished that series would expand more on the concept of the dead coming back one night a year to walk amongst the living. An entire series based on the premise sounds amazing. That Plec and Williamson are producing is just icing on the cake. More on Peacock's Dead Day as we find it out.