Peanuts Holiday Specials Streaming Free Again This Year On Apple TV+

Fret not, Peanuts fans. Three classic holiday specials will - once again - be streaming for free on Apple TV+ this holiday season.

Peanuts fans don't need to worry: they will once again be able to stream classic holiday specials for free this year on Apple TV+. It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will kick everything off on October 19th and 20th. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will stream for free on November 23rd and 24th, followed by the all-time classic A Charlie Brown Christmas on December 14th and 15th. They did this last year as well. If you subscribe to Apple TV+, you can enjoy the specials whenever you would like. Apple owns all TV and film rights to Peanuts, so this is nothing new, but still nice that they will make these staple holiday specials available for free this holiday season. I know my mother will be pleased. Apple is also still working on their first original Peanuts film since acquiring the rights.

It Wouldn't Be The Holidays Without the Classic Peanuts Specials

"It's (almost) the most wonderful time of the year! To celebrate the holiday season, Apple TV+ will provide special free streaming windows for nonsubscribers to enjoy the iconic Peanuts holiday specials from Mendelson/Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide. Don't miss "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," available Saturday, October 19, and Sunday, October 20; "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," available Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24; and "A Charlie Brown Christmas," available Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15. Subscribers can watch these specials anytime, all season long."

There was a big dustup a couple of years ago when Apple first announced that the special wouldn't air on broadcast TV and that it had to be streamed, but I never understood that. They paid for it; why wouldn't they try to get you to sign up for their service to watch it? And honestly, everyone probably owns two copies of this on DVD, just like every other holiday special. Apple didn't have to make this free either, but they did. And that is nice. Everyone wins here.

