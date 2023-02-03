Pedro Pascal Teases The Mandalorian S03/Grogu; The Last of Us E04 Clip Pedro Pascal discussed hosting SNL and offered a brief tease for The Mandalorian Season 3 & Grogu, and brought a The Last of Us E04 preview.

You know, it's rare that I find myself agreeing with anything that late-night host & SNL alum Jimmy Fallon has to say on NBC's The Tonight Show. But he did make one very valid point on his show on Thursday night. Between Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Mandalorian, The Last of Us, and now, this weekend's Saturday Night Live? Pedro Pascal doesn't work small when it comes to television. So when Pascal stopped by Fallon's show, you can imagine that there was a lot to talk about. To kick things off, Fallon and Pascal discuss what it's been like getting ready for SNL this weekend. On The Mandalorian front, Pascal tells viewers they can expect a lot more Mandalorians and some "epic battles" (plural). With regards to Grogu, Pascal teased that he's been "very good"… "still learning"… "teaching"… "protected"… "protecting." From there, Pascal joked he needed to stop out of fear of being replaced for spoiling too much. As expected, the conversation turns to Pascal's current hit series for HBO, with Pascal bringing along a clip for this weekend's episode (So1E05 "Please Hold My Hand") to wrap things up.

Here's a look at Pascal's interview from last night's The Tonight Show, with the preview for The Last of Us kicking in at around the 7:20 mark:

To kick off the week, we had a sneak preview of what's to come this weekend with S01E04 "Please Hold My Hand" (directed by Jeremy Webb and written by Mazin). Along with that, we have a look behind the scenes at S01E03 "Long Long Time" as Mazin, Druckmann, Offerman & Bartlett discuss fleshing out for the series what the game didn't offer regarding Bill & Frank. After that, we have the latest episode of "The Last of Us Podcast," where host Troy Baker and Mazin & Druckmann discuss departing from the game for the sake of the series, why Offerman & Bartlett were perfect casting decisions, and an easter egg referencing the game that's waiting for viewers at the end of the episode:

Based on the critically acclaimed video game developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone to the Fireflies, a cure-searching organization. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they both traverse across the U.S. & depend on each other for survival.

Joining Pascal and Ramsey are Gabriel Luna (Tommy, Joel's younger brother), Nico Parker (Sarah), Merle Dandridge (resistance leader Marlene), Jeffrey Pierce (Perry), Anna Torv (Tess), Nick Offerman (Bill), Murray Bartlett (Frank), and Storm Reid (Riley Abel). Lamar Johnson & Keivonn Woodard have also joined the cast, with Graham Greene & Elaine Miles set to guest star as characters original to the series (and not the video game). In addition, video game franchise voice actors Ashley Johnson & Troy Baker (Ellie & Joel in The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II video games) will also be appearing in the series.

Written by Mazin and Druckmann with Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole, Closeness) directing the pilot, the series is set to be executive produced by Carolyn Strauss (Chernobyl, Game of Thrones), Naughty Dog's Evan Wells, PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan, Mazin, and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, with PlayStation Productions, Word Games, and Naughty Dog producing. Academy Award nominee Jasmila Žbanić (Quo vadis, Aida) and Ali Abbasi (Border) join pilot-director Balagov in the director's chair.