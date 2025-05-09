Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: pibby

Pibby Creator Wanted to Introduce Snorks to "Oldboy" Hallway Scene

Pibby creator Dodge Greenley shared another look at what could've been - and the future wasn't looking good for the Snorks, either.

This week, we've had the distinct honor of revisiting the universe of Dodge Greenley's "Pibby." For those who need to know the backstory, Adult Swim's Come and Learn with Pibby! saw our hero ripped out of her safe preschool world and thrown into unknown lands. To stop the cartoon apocalypse, Pibby needed to grow up, get caught up, and embrace her inner badass if her and her friends and allies stand any chance against ghosts from (now) Warner Bros. Discovery's multimedia past & present. From there, Pibby's battlefield extended to Adult Swim's April Fool's Day 2022 – where we witnessed how the infection/corruption had gotten to the late-night programming block's best and brightest (check out our recap from that night below).

But in October 2023, Greenley took to Instagram to announce, "I'm sorry to say that Pibby has still not been greenlit, and it doesn't look like it will happen in the near future." Since that time, Greenley has posted looks at what could've been – from Pibby facing a Huckleberry Hound horror to Pibby breaking the meta rules and Yosemite Sam getting corrupted. On Thursday, Greenley offered a look at artwork for a storyline he had planned for John R. Dilworth's Courage the Cowardly Dog – one that wouldn't have ended well for the cowardly dog. Now, we're getting a look at what was in the cards for Nic Broca's Snorks – an animated series spotlighting a race of small, colorful anthropomorphic sea creatures that reside in Snorkland that ran for four seasons (1984-1989).

"I would dig through the Cartoon Network and Warner libraries looking for old characters I could corrupt, and I found this weird undersea knock off of The Smurfs called The Snorks. I imagined a scene like the famous hallway scene in Old Boy where Pibby slowly fights through a horde of these wet gremlins with a hammer," Greenley wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a look at the artwork.

And here's a look at what Greenley had to share about the highs and lows of trying to get Pibby onto our screens, with the artist and writer offering an open and honest accounting of what went down and how it impacted Greenley on a number of levels:

Pibby Saved Adult Swim's April Fool's Day 2022

We all know that April Fool's Day is a special day for Cartoon Network's late-night programming block. But did we think Adult Swim was going to send us down a three-hour rabbit hole in 2022? Nope. But for Pibby, it was more than worth it… and just to be clear? What you're about to read was finished just before 3 a.m. on Friday morning, so be kind because we can get a bit loopy. Here's a look back at what appears to be our last official "mission" with Pibby:

Now before we get to what this has to do with Adult Swim celebrating April Fool's Day, it's probably best to start things off with a look back at the short that started a sensation:

Well, it appears Pibby's war to stop the apocalypse has made its way onto tonight's Adult Swim broadcast universe. As you can see below, we have an "infection" happening on Smiling Friends.

We can also confirm that there was an "infection" at the beginning of Rick and Morty S02E04 "Total Rickall" (contrary to what Adult Swim's Master Control is reporting):

We're not seeing this in master control. Who is your cable provider? https://t.co/qPPdOvfzsf — adult swim (@adultswim) April 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

UPDATE: Morty suffered from a brief "infection," as you're about to see below:

At 12:30 ET, Adult Swim began a special broadcast on YouTube that appears to be broadcasting the episodes and the "infections" that have been plaguing the channel since midnight. Meanwhile, Smiling Friends S01E08 "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back" is also showing signs of "infection." Though reports out of Atlanta have us gravely concerned over who's actually in charge:

UPDATE: "Infections" have made their way to The Eric Andre Show S02E06 (with guests Wink Martindale & Sarah Burns; musical guest Fredro Starr)

And even the promos… along with a cry for help:

UPDATE: Even the Aqua Teen Hunger Force isn't safe, with Aqua TV Show Show S10E01 "Muscles" also showing numerous examples of "infections" (including direct contact with Master Shake)

UPDATE: The "infections" continued into the promo prior to Birdgirl and were found sporadically throughout S01E02 "ShareBear" as well as into more promos:

UPDATE: We have another promo "infection" leading into Joe Pera Talks With You S01E06 "Joe Pera Reads You The Church Announcements" (which also happens to be our favorite episode of a really sweet series, which included a Pibby presence at the end but appeared to be "infection"-free):

And the messages are getting much more disturbing as the "infection" grows:

And then just like that, the "infections" (and Pibby) were gone… but for how long? Okay, we need to get some sleep but since we'll be awake by the time you read this, here's a look at the complete special broadcast followed by a compilation of just the "infections". And while we're hoping this is a sign of better things to come, BCTV officially endorses a Pibby series:

