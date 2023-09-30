Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Dave Blass, Ed Speleers, jeri ryan, michelle hurd, paramount, star trek, Star Trek Picard, star trek: legacy, Terry Matalas

Picard PD Blass on Why Time Could Be Running Out on Star Trek: Legacy

Picard PD Dave Blass promises Enterprise-G will be bigger in Star Trek: Legacy - if Paramount+ greenlights it. But time could be running out.

What was supposed to be perhaps the final sunset for the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D from The Next Generation opened up perhaps a new beginning for a new series in Star Trek: Legacy, at least that's the hope for Picard showrunner Terry Matalas and production designer Dave Blass, coming off their successful third and final season for Paramount+. The final shot before the mid-credit scene featuring Ed Speleers' Jack Crusher and John de Lancie's Q was the crew of the new U.S.S. Enterprise-G, rebranded from the U.S.S. Titan-A, with its new captain in Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), her first officer, Cmdr Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd), and Ensign Crusher flying off to new adventures. Their new adventures are what's to become Legacy should Paramount greenlight the series, and Blass has details on how the new flagship of the Federation will be.

Changes in the Enterprise from Star Trek: Picard to Legacy

As far as how the Titan/Enterprise was conceived on Picard, "Oh yeah. 100 percent I'd love to," Blass told Screen Rant. Because we did seasons two and three back-to-back, there wasn't any time to change, really, the bridge from the Stargazer to the Titan…but if we get going into series with 'Legacy,' oh yeah. We're gonna definitely tweak that one." The production designer credits the Star Wars franchise for how far things can potentially go with Augmented Reality technology.

"I think we would keep the same style [as seen on Picard]. And I think we would be able to do things bigger, better, cooler. I appreciate what they do on the on the other [Star Trek] shows. I also look at something like 'The Mandalorian' as a good touchstone because The Mandalorian looks like it belongs in the Star Wars universe," Blass said (via TrekMovie). "The technology is the same. Just because they have the 'Volume' (AR Wall virtual set) and the technology to do big cool things, you don't need to change what the look of it looks like. So I would do what we did in Picard in Legacy. It should look like Star Trek. It should look like what an evolution of what 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' would look like. Going into it, knowing that budgets are going to be tight and we're going to do things and make use of the technology in ways that would benefit the show. So if you have to go to a new planet, maybe that's the best way to use the Volume AR wall and expand sets. Maybe our engine room is more of a classic, 'Next Generation, Voyager, First Contact' engine room that is a physical set that's got height and does something like that, not a virtual set."

Blass also admits that with the WGA strike resolved and the overwhelmingly positive response to Picard season three, the window might be closing if Matalas doesn't get locked. "Season 3 really knocked it out of the park with what [showrunner] Terry [Matalas] did. So I think there's probably a lag time in terms of doing [Legacy] because you don't just throw millions of dollars at a new show," he said. "There is budgeting and all that. I know they are working on the 'Starfleet Academy' show and the 'Section 31' movie. So how that all works out, I have no idea. But at least now that the writer strike is over, they can call Terry and have a conversation. And hopefully, they do. It's insane that they have not signed him to a deal for Star Trek. Like 'What is 'Legacy?' … Go and give us a pitch and come up with something and we're going to pay you to go do that.' So hopefully, they do that because he deserves the opportunity to do another series. But if he doesn't get that offer soon, he's going to be gone because everyone in the world saw what he did. With all these franchises and all these things, to do what he did, to see the minutia, and to set the tone right on a legacy product is the most valuable thing in the world right now. We're seeing it with all these other franchises. To do what he did is amazing. So I hope he gets the chance to do it with Legacy, and I hope to work with him again." For more, you can check out the interview here.

