Pilgrim: BBC Radio 4's Supernatural Series Returns for Halloween

Pilgrim: Belle Meadow Fayre, a two-part Halloween Special episode of BBC Radio 4's longest-running supernatural drama series, is now out.

Pilgrim, the supernatural audio drama series and BBC Radio 4's closest answer to Hellblazer and John Constantine but with the serial numbers filed off, is back for a two-part Halloween Special. William Palmer, known as The Pilgrim, cursed with immortality by the King of the Greyfolk, is forever forced to walk between the human world and the world of Faerie in a never-ending quest to preserve the uneasy balance between the two. Palmer doesn't have any special powers, only his forced immortality and ability to very politely talk to both humans and Greyfolk and various beings from British folklore for doing something terrible.

Pilgrim: Belle Meadow Fayre – A 2-Part Halloween Special

Each year at Belle Meadow Fayre, the Greyfolk meet to celebrate the burial of John Barleycorn, a ritual to mark autumn's end. But this year, there's a problem: Old Johnny John John has gone missing. Autumn shows no sign of abating and without the sacred ceremony at Belle Meadow, winter will not come. The Greyfolk are angry. It's down to Pilgrim to find Old Johnny John John and face down his kidnapper, the rogue faerie Kara.

Old Johnny John John is a figure to be sacrificed by the Greyfolk every year to bring in the Winter, and Kara has taken him prisoner to provoke a war out of spite. Pilgrim, once again played by Paul Hilton, returns to a rural pub he hasn't stepped in for forty-eight years to stop Kara with the pub landlord Vass (played by Toby Jones, who's in everything) caught in between Kara's manipulations and the chaos that could befall the human world if she gets her way. In Pilgrim, faeries are always dicks.

Cast List

Directed by Sasha Yevtushenko, the cast for Pilgrim: Belle Meadow Fayre includes:

Pilgrim ….. Paul Hilton

Vass ….. Toby Jones

Kara ….. Holli Dempsey

Clemira ….. Sirine Saba

Rana ….. Shreya Lallu

Keith ….. David Hounslow

Mr Summerskill ….. Carl Prekopp

Benji ….. Nuhazet Diaz Cano

The Girl . . . . . Agnes Dromgoole

Production co-ordinator is Maggie Olgiati, with Alison Craig as foley artist and sound design from Peter Ringrose. Pilgrim is streaming on BBC Radio 4.

