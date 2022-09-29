Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin Provides Exciting First Look

Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin is a new series coming to Peacock starring Adam Devine as Bumper Allen from the film series, whose TikTok acapella video goes viral in, you guessed it, Berlin, so he decides to move there and capitalize on his newfound fame. It is a hilarious premise and should provide us with all of the laughs and excellent musical numbers that the Pitch Perfect series has become known for in the last 15 years. The show will also star Sarah Hyland, Flula Borg, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil. Below, you can find a bunch of first-look images Peacock released today.

Our TV Department Poured Over These Pitch Perfect Images

Executive producer Elizabeth Banks had this to say about the journey we are about to take with the show: "To think this journey began over 15 years ago – from the discovery of Mickey Rapkin's book to three incredible films, and now a television series. We could never have imagined the life that this story would take on. It was really important to us that Bumper in Berlin be recognizable to the fans, for its irreverent comedy and phenomenal music, but also entirely distinct from what you've seen before. We wanted to honor The Barden Bellas and the Pitch Perfect world while expanding into a fresh and brilliantly weird character journey. This story is about second chances, friendship, and the idea that your dreams can come true in unexpected ways – anywhere in the world, at any point in your life. When we brought Megan Amram on board, it was clear she shared that vision and brought the whole Berliner world and characters to life in a way that only Megan could.

I have so much love for this cast – they are just the most talented and hilarious group of people. It's been so fun watching Adam Devine grow as an actor and artist from his first Pitch Perfect audition over ten years ago. And it's been an absolute joy seeing Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil, Lera Abova, and the fully-fleshed Berliner Flula Borg bringing their own brilliance and outstanding performances. We also worked with incredible musicians and artists to write songs that really speak to each character. It's just been an amazing journey, and we're so excited for the world to see this story continue to unfold."

We are so in on this. How cool and neat to see Devine and Hyland back together again. Pitch Perfect is a favorite of our TV editor, so as soon as these images came in, he and a couple of us poured over them, looking for any clues we could find about what we may be in for with the series, what songs we might hear, and just geeking out. Hopefully, a trailer is not too far behind.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin will debut all six episodes on November 23rd on Peacock.

