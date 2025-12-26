Posted in: Apple, Current News, TV | Tagged: Pluribus, stephen king

Pluribus: Stephen King Needs Vince Gilligan to Do Him a Season 2 Favor

Stephen King sounds about as patient as we are when it comes to the second season of Vince Gilligan's Rhea Seehorn-starring Pluribus.

There's nothing like Apple TV's Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)-starring Pluribus to remind us that Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) really knows how to deliver a finale – season or series. Between the Others finding a loophole that could force Carol (Seehorn) to join them, and Carol choosing to team with Manousos (Carlos-Manuel Vesga) after securing what could end up being a very destructive game-changer, we have a ton of reasons why we need Season 2 in our lives as soon as possible. Bestselling author Stephen King is one of those people, taking to social media with a personal message for Gilligan regarding when the second season will hit Apple TV screens. "Vince Gilligan says he's in no hurry to get going on Season 2 of PLURIBUS," King shared. "Understood, but hey, Vince, if you're listening: I'm not getting any younger."

Here's a look at King's post from Friday, making a personal plea to Gilligan for Season 2 to be on our screens sooner rather than later:

Vince Gilligan says he's in no hurry to get going on Season 2 of PLURIBUS. Understood, but hey, Vince, if you're listening: I'm not getting any younger. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 26, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Unfortunately, King might not like what Gillian and senior writer/executive producer Gordon Smith had to share recently about the status of the second season. Though the writers' room is currently up and running, fans shouldn't be holding their breath for a quick return. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gilligan was asked if kicking off Season 2 production in May was a realistic possibility. "May of what year?" Gilligan responded, laughing. "No, I don't think so. I wish. Just like the Others, I'm not going to lie. But we're working very hard." After Smith noted that the series "will be back as soon as humanly possible," Gilligan explained why the extra time is needed."

"Yeah, it's going to frustrate some folks, just to be honest. We work at the speed we work at, much like glaciers melt at the speed that they melt at. For my own sake, as much as anybody, selfishly, I wish we could get this job done quicker because I don't know how many years I've got left. I still want to do more things, but I go slower than I used to," Gilligan added. "So it's going to be a while between seasons; it just is. Unless we invent a time machine or figure out how to stop time, it's just the nature of the beast."

