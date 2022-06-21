Poker Face: Jameela Jamil, Tim Meadows & More Join Peacock Series

A handful of talent will be joining the Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson Peacock series Poker Face. Tim Meadows (Saturday Night Live, The Goldbergs), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place, She-Hulk), Nicholas Cirillo (Outer Banks, Jesus Revolution), Audrey Corsa (All Rise, Dear Edward), and Niall Cunningham (And Just Like That, Life in Pieces) have all been cast according to Variety.

The five join the Russian Doll star, who will lead the series. Previously announced were Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Super Pumped, Pinocchio), Benjamin Bratt (DMZ, Modern Family), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and David Castañeda (The Umbrella Academy, Sicario: Day of the Soldado). The plot and character details are kept under wraps, but Variety speculates Poker Face will be a procedural that sees Lyonne's character working to solve different murders in each episode.

Poker Face Production Details

Poker Face received a 10-episode order from the NBC Universal streamer in March 2021. Johnson created the series and serves as executive producer via T-Street Productions. Lyonne also serves as EP under Animal Pictures with Danielle Renfrew Behrens. Also serving as EPs are Maya Rudolph (SNL), Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, (both also serve as co-showrunners), and T-Street's Ram Bergman & Nena Rodrigue. MRC Television will produce. In addition to season two of Russian Doll premiering, Lyonne also stars in the Netflix animated series Big Mouth and the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets for Warner Bros. Johnson completed his much-anticipated Knives Out sequel Glass Onion for Netflix slated for a 2022 release. Meadows recently appeared in That damn Michael Che, Girls5eva, Space Force, and lends his voice to the animated Bob's Burgers. In addition to appearing in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jamil will also appear in DC League of Super-Pets, Star Trek: Prodigy for Paramount+, and Hulu's Crossing Swords.

