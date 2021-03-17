Poker Face: Natasha Lyonne Set for Rian Johnson Peacock TV Series

Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne finds herself in another peculiar premise. Instead of being trapped in a Groundhog Day time loop, the star finds herself in a mystery-themed TV series Poker Face created by Knives Out (2017) director Rian Johnson for Peacock. The NBC Universal streamer announced a 10-hour-long episode order for Johnson's TV debut from T-Street and MRC Television.

"Rian Johnson's distinct sensibility and talent for telling edge-of-your-seat mysteries is a massive gift for Peacock, and we can't wait for audiences to delve into each case," said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a statement. "Paired with the acting genius of Natasha Lyonne, this series will be entertaining and addictive." Coming off the success of The Last Jedi (2017) and Knives Out, Johnson's in the process of expanding his involvement with both franchises. He's still developing his own Star Wars trilogy and a sequel that will see the return of Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc from the 2017 whodunit.

Poker Face Production Details

"I'm very excited to dig into the type of fun, character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching," Johnson said. "It's my happy place. Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we've found the perfect home at Peacock." He will serve as creator, writer, and director of Poker Face. Also joining Johnson to co-executive produce are Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue of T-Street Television, Lyonne, Maya Rudolph, and Danielle Renfrew Behrens. "Rian is a gifted writer and director who draws you in with his unique approach to mystery and we're so proud to partner with him, and Ram, and to have Natasha Lyonne as our lead, and land this phenomenal show at Peacock with a talented team," said MRC TV President Elise Henderson.

Lyonne kept busy on film and TV appearing in Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Ballmastrz 9009, Crossing Swords, Irresistible, Bless the Harts, and Big Mouth. She's currently in The United States vs. Billie Holiday for Hulu.