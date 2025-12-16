Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Ponies

Ponies Trailer: Peacock Offers Look at Clarke, Richardson Spy Series

Set for Jan. 15th, Peacock released the trailer for the Cold War spy comedy-thriller "Ponies," starring Emilia Clarke & Haley Lu Richardson.

Article Summary Peacock drops the first trailer for Ponies, a Cold War spy comedy-thriller series set in Russia.

Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson star as widows turned rookie CIA operatives investigating secrets.

Ponies mixes suspense with sharp humor, spotlighting 1980s music, fashion, and espionage nostalgia.

The six-episode Ponies series premieres January 15th, blending action, wit, and stylish period intrigue.

Peacock released a trailer and more first-look photos of Ponies, the 1980s spy thriller starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson as two women in Russia who get recruited by the CIA to find the truth behind their husbands' deaths. The Cold War and spy thrillers are a big genre now, reflecting the real-life international tensions in the hellish landscape we're currently living through. Setting a story in the 1980s seems to be driven not only by vaguely political and propaganda purposes, but we get the feeling screenwriters and filmmakers just want to indulge in the nostalgic wallowing in the music, fashion, and big hairstyles of the day. And actors love playing dress-up. Everybody wins!

Moscow, 1977. Two "PONIES" ("persons of no interest" in intelligence speak) work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is, until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives. Bea (Emilia Clarke) is an over-educated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants. Her cohort, Twila (Haley Lu Richardson), is a small-town girl who is as abrasive as she is fearless. Together, they work to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows in the first place. The trailer gives us a better picture for the general vibe of Ponies, featuring Clarke and Richardson as a comedy double act with the former playing straight man while the latter gets the wacky lines.

Ponies will have six episodes and is from co-creator and showrunner David Iverson (Mr. Robot, New Girl), as well as co-creator, co-writer, and director Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant, The Spy Who Dumped Me), who will also serve as executive producers. Mike Daniels (Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, The Village) will also be Executive Producer and showrunner. Jessica Rhoades (Black Mirror, Station Eleven, Dirty John) is also the showrunner and executive producer. Katherine Bridle, Alison Mo Massey, Jared Ian Goldman, and Rosa Handelman are co-executive producers.

Ponies premieres on Peacock on January 15th.

