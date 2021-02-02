Post Malone, Cedric The Entertainer & More: Bud Light Super Bowl Save

So if you're like us and you kinda had a feeling that all of those old Bud Light commercials being aired during the NFL playoffs was leading to something having to do with the Super Bowl? Oh yeah, we were right. On Tuesday, the beer company revealed that those "Bud Light Legends" are being reunited for an ad set to air during the NFL's championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (but you can check it out below). In the ad, a "crisis" involving an overturned delivery truck and a lack of Bud Light at a convenience store leads to a number of familiar faces from across time and dimensions coming together to save the day- or at least a Super Bowl party or two.

In the clip below, viewers will have to break out their scorecards to catch all of the easter eggs laying around, from Cedric the Entertainer and Post Malone to the "Real Men of Genius" voiceover singer and… yes… the Bud Light Knight. But that's not all, because we also have the "I Love You, Man" man, a squad of football-playing bottles, a now-drenched caveman, and more. For Cedric the Entertainer, returning for the commercial was a no-brainer considering his original spot (as he puts it) "made me more famous than any TV show or movie." The actor and comedian continued, "As soon as we got on set, the opportunity came for me to turn it up," he says. "It was fun to sort of go back 20 years and just have a good time with this character."

"The creative was the easy part. It really was the characters and contacting [the actors]," says Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, about the process of reuniting years' worth of commercial characters. "What are they doing today? Are they filming other movies? Are they in the country? That was quite a process."