Power Book II: Ghost Preview: Can Monet Help "The Prince" Become King?

Things are looking pretty good for Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) heading into Sunday night's episode of STARZ's Power Book II: Ghost– on both sides of the camera. Last week, franchise creator and executive producer Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson learned that the spinoff series will be returning for a second season (more on that in a minute). In his on-screen world, he's now officially in business with Monet (Mary J. Blige) and looking to control his school's drug trade. As you check out the following preview images and promo for "The Prince," keep an even more important question in mind: can Tariq become a "king" on campus and keep himself and Monet protected at the same time? He better be…

"I am incredibly humbled by and grateful for the response from our 'Power' fans — the best fans in the world, period," Kemp said regarding the series' renewal. "To have our fans return — and bring new viewers to the first spinoff in the 'Power' Universe — is a dream come true. Back in 2012, 50, Mark [Canton] and I were warned that a premium series with leads of color would never work for a global audience. But we've proven everyone wrong — and thanks to Starzplay, we have fans in the UK, France, Mexico, Brazil and beyond, all plugging into the 'Power' Universe. In the second season, Tariq's journey with the Tejada family will get even more complicated — and more dangerous — as he begins to understand the man he's going to become." Jackson added, "When I had the idea to create the 'Power' Universe, I knew there were going to be many levels to its success, I am glad the fans agree. I am looking forward to releasing 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' and 'Power Book IV: Force' soon."

"Power Book II: Ghost" picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of "Power" as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed. Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance. Truly on his own for the first time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean, the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha's only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe. With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada, that's been at it far longer than him. As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better.

The first spinoff series stars Michael Rainey Jr. (Power, Lee Daniels' The Butler) as Tariq St. Patrick, Naturi Naughton (Power, Fame) as Tasha St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige (Mudbound, The Umbrella Academy) as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson (Power, Behind Enemy Lines) as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo (Ma, The Fosters) as Brayden Weston, Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Ray Donovan, Modern Love) as Tameika Washington, Daniel Bellomy (The Real MVP: The Wanda Durrant Story) as Ezekiel 'Zeke' Cross, Paige Hurd (The Oval, Hawaii Five-O) as Lauren Baldwin, and Cliff "Method Man" Smith (The Deuce, Garden State) as Davis Maclean.

The series also stars Melanie Liburd (This is Us, Gypsy) as Caridad 'Carrie' Milgram, Justin Marcel McManus (Star) as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain (The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story) as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray (Coroner, Slasher) as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo (The Oath) as Diana Tejada, and Sherri Saum (Locke & Key) as Paula Matarazzo, top investigator and right-hand of arrogant defense lawyer MacLean.

Power Book II: Ghost is executive produced by series creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Also serving as executive producers on the series are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode's Chris Selak and Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich. Lionsgate TV produces the series for STARZ.