Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Official Trailer: Can Tariq Level Up? With the third season kicking off on March 17th, here's a look at the official trailer, overview & key art for STARZ's Power Book II: Ghost.

Fans of STARZ's Power Book II: Ghost are going to have to change their plans because they have a date with Michael Rainey Jr.'s Tariq St. Patrick on Friday, March 17th. Because that's when the third season of the hit "Power" franchise spinoff series begins hitting our screens. On that date, beginning at midnight, viewers can check out the season-opener beginning at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming & on-demand platforms, and internationally on the Lionsgate+ premium streaming platform across the UK and Brazil. At 9 pm ET/PT, viewers in the U.S. & Canada can check it out on the STARZ linear channel. Along with that news came an official trailer & season overview and two very smooth pieces of key art (with the second highlighting Tariq waiting for you below).

Season three of Ghost cast includes Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada, Cliff "Method Man" Smith as Davis MacLean, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada, Berto Colon as Lorenzo Tejada, Alix Lapri as Effie Morales, Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate, Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, Paton Ashbrook as Jenny Sullivan, Monique Curnen as Detective Blanca Rodriguez, Keesha Sharp as Professor Harper Bennet, David Walton as Lucas Weston, Moriah Brown as KeKe Travis, Luna Lauren Velez as Evelyn Castillo, Caroline Chikezie as Noma and Lightskinkeisha as Brushaundria Carmichael. Now, here's a look at the official trailer & overview released earlier today:

The third season of Power Book II: Ghost kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq's plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they're challenged to move more weight than ever before. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family's hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success. Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke's murder and keep the feds off her trail. Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.

STARZ's Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in the expanded "Power" Universe franchise. Brett Mahoney (Empire, The Following) serves as showrunner and executive producer for season three. The "Power" Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original "Power," which inspired the full universe, Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.