Power Book II: Ghost Season Finale: [SPOILER] Return Changes the Game

So remember when we told you earlier today that executive producers Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's Power Book II: Ghost was going to offer a season finale filled with twists and turns that you wouldn't see coming and didn't want to miss? We don't want to say that we told you so… so instead? If anyone had any doubt that the sequel series was deserving of the "Power" title, "Heart of Darkness" put those questions to rest by staying true to the original series while also stepping out from under its shadow- redefining itself for the second season. Before we take a look at what went down and what this means for Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), Tasha (Naturi Naughton), and the future of the franchise moving forward, a quick note. It should go without saying that we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because that's exactly what you'll be getting after the spoiler image buffer below.

So how did it feel to see Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) back on the scene? While viewers knew that Tommy was going to be the one Tasha was going to nail for the death of James "Ghost" St. Patrick, seeing him in person to "voice his objections" to the plan was still a great surprise since not many were expecting "Heart of Darkness" to serve as the backdoor pilot for the Tommy-focused Power Book IV: Force (officially getting its production moved up in August 2020).

Thankfully for Tasha, Tariq was able to convince Tommy to go along with a plan where Tommy could fake his own death in a fiery wreck (thus allowing him a fresh start in his own series on the west coast). Great plan- except for one major problem: Tommy really wants to kill Tasha- for the framing as well as for the death of Ghost. And he comes close to making it a reality, but a tipoff to the Feds from Tariq got his mom whisked away to Witness Protection in an alternate plan.

But Power Book II: Ghost knows how to set things up for the future (think a possible Avengers: Endgame-like storyline that could bring all of the original and sequel series characters together), because Tommy makes Tariq aware of two things. One, Tariq no longer gets to call him "Uncle Tommy"- he stopped being "family" when he killed Ghost. The other thing? Tariq had better hope the Feds do a really fine job getting Tasha "lost" because Tommy isn't going to stop looking for her. But for now, Tariq and Tommy will live in two separate rules- but can you just imagine what's going to happen when they do meet up again?

A Look Inside the World of Power Book II: Ghost

Power Book II: Ghost stars Michael Rainey Jr. (Power, Lee Daniels' The Butler) as Tariq St. Patrick, Naturi Naughton (Power, Fame) as Tasha St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige (Mudbound, The Umbrella Academy) as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson (Power, Behind Enemy Lines) as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo (Ma, The Fosters) as Brayden Weston, Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Ray Donovan, Modern Love) as Tameika Washington, Daniel Bellomy (The Real MVP: The Wanda Durrant Story) as Ezekiel 'Zeke' Cross, Paige Hurd (The Oval, Hawaii Five-O) as Lauren Baldwin, and Cliff "Method Man" Smith (The Deuce, Garden State) as Davis MacLean.

"Power Book II: Ghost" picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of "Power" as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed. Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance. Truly on his own for the first time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean, the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha's only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe. With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada, that's been at it far longer than him. As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better.

The series also stars Melanie Liburd (This is Us, Gypsy) as Caridad 'Carrie' Milgram, Justin Marcel McManus (Star) as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain (The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story) as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray (Coroner, Slasher) as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo (The Oath) as Diana Tejada, and Sherri Saum (Locke & Key) as Paula Matarazzo, top investigator and right-hand of arrogant defense lawyer MacLean.

Power Book II: Ghost is executive produced by series creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Also serving as executive producers on the series are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode's Chris Selak and Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich. Lionsgate TV produces the series for STARZ. Upcoming "Power" universe-set series include Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and Power Book V: Influence.