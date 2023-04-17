Power Rangers Reunion: Someone Messed with the Wrong Youth Center Set to hit streaming screens on Wednesday, April 19th, here's a new sneak preview for Netflix's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

With only two days to go until Netflix's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always brings David Yost as Billy (Blue Ranger), Walter Jones as Zack (Black Ranger), Karan Ashley as Aisha (Yellow Ranger), Catherine Sutherland as Kat (Pink Ranger), Steve Cardenas as Rocky (Red Ranger), and Johnny Yong Bosch as Adam (Green Ranger) to our screens – alongside Richard Horvitz's Alpha 5 and Barbara Goodson's Rita Repulsa – we have another sneak preview to pass along. And if you're looking for a better sense of what the action will be like, look no further than what happens when some Putties think it's a smart move to turn the Angel Grove Youth Center into their own twisted little playground. Yeah… not a good move.

With Netflix's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always set to hit streaming screens this Wednesday, April 19th, here's a look at the sneak peek that was released earlier today:

Addressing Pink Ranger/Red Ranger Dino Powers Question

When the news was first announced, fans noticed that original Pink Ranger Kimberly (Amy Jo Johnson) and Red Ranger Jason (Austin St. John) were not a part of the lineup (an issue that Johnson has addressed). Of course, from a "Power Rangers" canon standpoint, that raises the question as to how Cardenas' Red Ranger & Sutherland's Pink Ranger could possess Dino Powers that should only belong to Kimberly and Jason. Well, it looks like the reunion event has an answer for that – as you're about to see from the following clip.

In the following preview, Alpha 5 (Horvitz) shares that he and Billy (Yost) were able to duplicate the powers held by Kimberly & Jason into "proxy power coins" that can be used as a "contingency" so that they can have access to the Dino Powers, too. Now all of you can use Dino Powers." Of course, there are issues about duplicating active powers, but… we're sure that won't become a problem… right?

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always – What You Need to Know

Written by Alwyn Dale and Becca Barnes (Power Rangers: Ninja Steel, Power Rangers: Beast Morphers, and Power Rangers: Dino Fury), Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will hit Netflix screens on April 19th. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer for the reunion as well as an overview of the special event. Following that, we have the previously-released behind-the-scenes featurette on how the project came together:

Thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. This 30th Anniversary Special is inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise, "Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger," meaning once you become part of the Ranger family, you are always welcome back.