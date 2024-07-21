Posted in: ABC, BBC, CBS, Fox, NBC, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ABC, biden, cbs, cnn, fox, msnbc, nbc, news nation, newsmax, trump

President Biden Departs POTUS 2024 Race, Endorses VP Harris (VIDEO)

Here's how CNN, MSNBC, FOX News, and more covered President Joe Biden stepping down from the 2024 POTUS race and endorsing VP Kamala Harris.

After weeks of rumblings and speculation, President Joe Biden announced earlier today that he is stepping down and will not be the Democrats' nominee to take on Donald Trump and J.D. Vance for The White House this fall. "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden wrote in a letter than went live earlier today. Though promising to speak to the nation later this week, President Biden wasted little time making it clear who should be at the top of the ticket.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this," President Biden wrote in a separate post shortly after his original letter went live. With the Democratic National Convention set to kick off on August 19th, the Democrats are on the clock in terms of the best way of moving forward – a common theme among a number of the news networks who are covering this momentous occasion.

Here's a look at the separate tweet/x that President Biden posted less than thirty minutes after his letter, offering VP Harris his "full support and endorsement" to be the party's new nominee:

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Now, here's a look at how the news networks addressed the news that broke this afternoon:

