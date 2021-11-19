Pretty Little Liars: Lucy Hale Not Involved with "Original Sin" Series

With a title like Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, it's a pretty safe bet that fans of the original series are wondering just how closely EP/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and co-EP/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring's (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) spinoff pseudo-sequel will connect back to the Lucy Hale (Katy Keene)-starring PLL. With production underway and an impressively large cast (more on that below), it won't be long until viewers get a chance to find out for themselves. But as of right now? Things aren't sounding too promising beyond the random name-drop, distant relative, or supporting character popping up… and that update comes from Hale herself.

During an interview with Variety to promote her new AMC thriller series Ragdoll, Hale made it clear that she's not involved in the new series either in front of the camera or on the producing side. In fact, unless it's clever swerving to avoid spoilers it doesn't look like any familiar faces are set to show (…yet?). "As far as I know, no one from the original is involved in any way," Hale revealed. "From what I hear, it's going to be really dark." Again, could this be a swerve? Or one of those situations like Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina appearing on Riverdale after everyone had finally written it off? HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin stars Chandler Kinney, Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco, Malia Pyles, Zaria, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Alex Aiono, Eric Johnson, Carson Rowland, Jordan Gonzalez, Ben Cook, Elias Kacavas, Benton Greene, Cristala Carter, Derek Klena, Kate Jennings Grant, Robert Stanton, Jennifer Ferrin, Lilla Crawford, Brian Altemus, Anthony Ordonez, and Jeffrey Bean.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN Coming to HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYFZoOiZrzs&feature=youtu.be)

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-"rage", horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

Kinney's Tabby is an aspiring director & horror movie buff who's hiding a secret. Reficco's Noa is a striving, sardonic track star who's working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention. Madison's Imogen is a true survivor and a final girl. She will drive the mystery of uncovering "A" as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends. Zaria's Faran is a poised, disciplined ballerina with aspirations to make it out of Millwood. But "A" isn't the only villain in Faran's life. In the world of ballet, it is death by a thousand microaggressions. Pyles' Minnie is the youngest of the Little Liars. Having survived childhood trauma, Minnie spends most of her time in a virtual world but she is more than capable of taking on the dark forces of Millwood — including "A." Aiono's Shawn is Noa's (Reficco) supportive boyfriend and one of the most popular jocks at Millwood High. Bechtel's Karen is Millwood High's reigning "queen of mean" and an antagonist to the "Little Liars". Johnson's Sheriff Beasley is the domineering patriarch of the Beasley family.

Rowland's Chip is a major film buff who's not-so-secretly crushing on Tabby (Kinney). Gonzalez's Ash is a handsome transgender student at Millwood High and romantic interest to Minnie (Pyles). Cook's Henry is an arrogant, yet deeply talented ballerino at Millwood high and partners to Faran (Zaria) on and off the stage. Kacavas' Greg is Karen's (Bechtel) picture-perfect boyfriend by day. By night, they share a secretly tumultuous relationship echoing that of Karen's own parents. Greene's Zeke is Faran's adoring father. Zeke struggles to navigate the hardscrabble world of the steel mill and the frilly, feminine world of ballet that his daughter inhabits.

Klena's Wes is Tabby's (Kinney) boss at The Orpheum, Millwood's second-run local movie theater. A devilishly handsome film school graduate, Wes & Tabby have bonded over their mutual love of film, but Wes's intentions are anything but pure. Jennings Grant's Madame Giry is the Dance Teacher at Millwood High. A ballerina herself, Madame Giry is exceedingly strict with her students, specifically Faran (Zaria). Stanton's Marshall Clanton is Millwood High's complete stress case of a principal. And nothing makes Principal Clanton more uncomfortable than our Little Liars. Ferrin's Martha Beasley is the matriarch of the Beasley family. Privately browbeaten by her husband, Mrs. Beasley does whatever she can to keep up appearances.

Crawford's Sandy is Karen's (Bechtel) most ardent admirer. A cringey tagalong, Sandy often boosts Karen's ego in an effort to stay out of her best friend's crosshairs. Altemus' Tyler is a Millwood High jock. No stranger to "locker room talk," Tyler is the poster child for young, toxic masculinity. Carter's Nurse Simmons is the School Nurse at Millwood High. Nurse Simmons is a confidante and safe place to land for our Little Liars. Ordonez's Mr. Gardner is the Computer Science Teacher at Millwood High. Known as Mr. Gee, Mr. Gardner is a mentor and friend to Minnie (Pyles). Bean's Mr. Smithee is Tabby's film teacher at Millwood High. Rigid and stern, Mr. Smithee doesn't take kindly to challenges from his students.

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, as well as Michael Grassi and Caroline Baron. The series is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard. In addition, Lisa Soper (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) is set to direct the first two episodes, with the series having kicked off filming in September in New York.