Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Teaser Offers Clues to A's Motives

Fans of the "PLL" universe were on the receiving end of some good news on Wednesday, with the release of the official teaser for Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and co-EP/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring's (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) spinoff pseudo-sequel Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. But that's not all! Because not only can we confirm that the 10-episode thriller-drama will begin haunting screens on Thursday, July 28, with the first three episodes, but we also have the mini-binge release schedule to pass along. After the first three episodes drop, two new episodes will follow on August 4 and 11, with a final run of three episodes on August 18.

Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as the new generation of Liars. Joining the five are Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono. Now here's a look at the official teaser for HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (set to premiere on July 28th):

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard, published by Alloy Entertainment.